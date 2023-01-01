Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve katsu

Item pic

 

Burning Rice - Addison

5000 Beltline Rd #310, Dallas, TX 75254, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
NEW! Chicken Katsu Dosirak$11.95
Korean Lunchbox w/ crispy Katsu drizzled with our KBBQ glaze.
More about Burning Rice - Addison
Consumer pic

 

Birdie - The Exchange - Birdie - The Exchange

208 s Akard st, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Katsu$14.00
More about Birdie - The Exchange - Birdie - The Exchange
Item pic

 

Burning Rice - Dallas Preston Center

6106 Luther Lane, Dallas, TX 75225, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NEW! Chicken Katsu Dosirak$11.95
Korean Lunchbox w/ crispy Katsu drizzled with our KBBQ glaze.
More about Burning Rice - Dallas Preston Center
Hibiki Sushi image

SUSHI

Hibiki Sushi

2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu$16.00
Lightly breaded and fried chicken served with katsu sauce
More about Hibiki Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Crepes

Crispy Chicken

Rice Noodles

Spicy Noodles

Honey Chicken

Turkey Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Miso Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (438 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (150 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (328 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (870 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston