Kebabs in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve kebabs

Baboush image

 

Baboush

3636 McKinney Ave Suite 160, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Tenderloin Kebab$35.00
Chicken Kebab$20.00
Baboush Kofta Kebab$19.00
More about Baboush
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE image

 

YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE - 702 ROSS AVE

702 ROSS AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Kebab$24.00
Skewers of tenderloin tips, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and squash - Charbroiled and brushed with chimichurri - Over wild rice
More about YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE - 702 ROSS AVE
Banner pic

 

India Palace

12817 Preston Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Trio Chicken Kebab$21.00
Three kinds of kebabs- green, yellow, and red- served with fresh vegetables
Reshmi Kebab$19.00
Bonless chicken marinated in chef's secret recipe and barbecue
Apt Sheekh Kebab$15.00
Ground lamb blended with special spices and herbs cooked on skewer
More about India Palace

