Kebabs in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve kebabs
More about Baboush
Baboush
3636 McKinney Ave Suite 160, Dallas
|Beef Tenderloin Kebab
|$35.00
|Chicken Kebab
|$20.00
|Baboush Kofta Kebab
|$19.00
More about YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE - 702 ROSS AVE
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE - 702 ROSS AVE
702 ROSS AVE, Dallas
|Steak Kebab
|$24.00
Skewers of tenderloin tips, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and squash - Charbroiled and brushed with chimichurri - Over wild rice
More about India Palace
India Palace
12817 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Trio Chicken Kebab
|$21.00
Three kinds of kebabs- green, yellow, and red- served with fresh vegetables
|Reshmi Kebab
|$19.00
Bonless chicken marinated in chef's secret recipe and barbecue
|Apt Sheekh Kebab
|$15.00
Ground lamb blended with special spices and herbs cooked on skewer