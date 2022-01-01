Lasagna in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve lasagna
TLC Vegan Kitchen
1930 North Coit Road, Richardson
|Impossible Cheesy Lasagna
|$0.00
Multi-layer lasagna with house made ricotta, mozzarella, & parmesan, stuffed with Italian seasoned impossible crumble, roasted tomato sauce, spinach, and zucchini! Served with garlic bread. This Item cannot be made gluten free, Nut Free, or soy free.
|Impossibly Cheese Lasagna
|$0.00
Multi Layered Lasagna with house made ricotta, mozzarella & Parmesan, stuffed with Italian seasoned impossible crumble, roasted tomato sauce and zucchini! Served with garlic bread. This item can not be made gluten free.
Terilli's Restaurant and Bar - 2815 Greenville Avenue
2815 Greenville Avenue, Dallas
|Meat Lasagna
|$21.00
Lasagna Noodles layered w/ Italian Sausage, Slow Roasted Brisket, Ricotta, Parmesan Cheese, Family Red Sauce. Italian Sausage & Meatball.
Blu's Barbeque
17630 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Homemade Brisket Lasagna
|$11.99
Billy Can Can
2386 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Wild Boar Lasagna
|$26.00
MoMo Italian Kitchen
8989 Forest Lane, Dallas
|Lasagna Spicy (Copy)
|$20.00
|Family Lasagna al Forno
|$80.00
Layers of house-made pasta with beef, pork, mushrooms, Parmigiano and Mozzarella. Available mild or spicy.
|Verdue Lasagna(V)
|$19.00
Grilled eggplant layered with sheets of house-made pasta, tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Available mild or spicy.