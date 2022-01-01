Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve lasagna

Main pic

 

Cafe 1982

14185 Dallas Parkway ste 155, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lasagna$12.88
More about Cafe 1982
Impossible Cheesy Lasagna image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TLC Vegan Kitchen

1930 North Coit Road, Richardson

Avg 4.3 (1946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Impossible Cheesy Lasagna$0.00
Multi-layer lasagna with house made ricotta, mozzarella, & parmesan, stuffed with Italian seasoned impossible crumble, roasted tomato sauce, spinach, and zucchini! Served with garlic bread. This Item cannot be made gluten free, Nut Free, or soy free.
Impossibly Cheese Lasagna$0.00
Multi Layered Lasagna with house made ricotta, mozzarella & Parmesan, stuffed with Italian seasoned impossible crumble, roasted tomato sauce and zucchini! Served with garlic bread. This item can not be made gluten free.
More about TLC Vegan Kitchen
Terilli's Restaurant and Bar image

 

Terilli's Restaurant and Bar - 2815 Greenville Avenue

2815 Greenville Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Meat Lasagna$21.00
Lasagna Noodles layered w/ Italian Sausage, Slow Roasted Brisket, Ricotta, Parmesan Cheese, Family Red Sauce. Italian Sausage & Meatball.
More about Terilli's Restaurant and Bar - 2815 Greenville Avenue
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Blu's Barbeque

17630 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Brisket Lasagna$11.99
More about Blu's Barbeque
Billy Can Can image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Billy Can Can

2386 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1414 reviews)
Takeout
Wild Boar Lasagna$26.00
More about Billy Can Can
Item pic

 

MoMo Italian Kitchen

8989 Forest Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna Spicy (Copy)$20.00
Family Lasagna al Forno$80.00
Layers of house-made pasta with beef, pork, mushrooms, Parmigiano and Mozzarella. Available mild or spicy.
Verdue Lasagna(V)$19.00
Grilled eggplant layered with sheets of house-made pasta, tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Available mild or spicy.
More about MoMo Italian Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Fudge

Chef Salad

Steak Frites

Egg Sandwiches

Omelettes

Chicken Tenders

Thai Fried Rice

Carbonara

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (382 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (257 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (725 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston