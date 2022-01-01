Lobsters in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve lobsters
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
920 S Harwood St., Dallas
|Lobster Roll
|$25.00
FRENCH FRIES
Royal 38
2301 N Akard St, Dallas
|LOBSTER CORN FRITTERS
|$14.00
white corn meal, fresh corn kernel, sweet pepper, tangy remoulade
|LOBSTER FRIED RICE
|$14.00
peas, carrots, onions, seasoned soy, egg, chinese five spice
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dock Local Uptown
3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$18.95
Lobster, Sriracha, Crab Queso, Sourdough Bread.
|Lobster Grinder
|$17.95
Lobster, Langostino Lobster Tails, Claw and Knuckle Meat, Mayo, Seasoning, Fresh Herbs, Chives, Lemon, House Sauce drizzle, Butter and Roll.
Note: This item is already tossed in Light Mayo. TY.
|Lobster Bisque
Classic bisque, smoked bacon, chives, lobster chunks garnish.