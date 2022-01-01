Lobsters in Dallas

Dallas restaurants that serve lobsters

Rex's Seafood and Market image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

920 S Harwood St., Dallas

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$25.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
LOBSTER CORN FRITTERS image

FRENCH FRIES

Royal 38

2301 N Akard St, Dallas

Avg 4 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
LOBSTER CORN FRITTERS$14.00
white corn meal, fresh corn kernel, sweet pepper, tangy remoulade
LOBSTER FRIED RICE$14.00
peas, carrots, onions, seasoned soy, egg, chinese five spice
More about Royal 38
Lobster Grilled Cheese image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dock Local Uptown

3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Grilled Cheese$18.95
Lobster, Sriracha, Crab Queso, Sourdough Bread.
Lobster Grinder$17.95
Lobster, Langostino Lobster Tails, Claw and Knuckle Meat, Mayo, Seasoning, Fresh Herbs, Chives, Lemon, House Sauce drizzle, Butter and Roll.
Note: This item is already tossed in Light Mayo. TY.
Lobster Bisque
Classic bisque, smoked bacon, chives, lobster chunks garnish.
More about Dock Local Uptown
DRD Entertainment image

 

DRD Entertainment

2533 Mckinney ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Mac n Cheese Turkey Leg$29.00
More about DRD Entertainment

