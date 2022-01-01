Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve lox

Toasty Breakfast&Lunch image

 

Toasty Breakfast&Lunch

13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lox N' Toast$10.95
More about Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
Item pic

 

Shug's After Hours

3020 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bagel & Lox 🐟
Build Your Own Bagel & Lox Sandwich with Nova, Pastrami Lox, Gravlax, Cream Cheese, Veggies and More!
Lox By The Pound 🎣
NOVA LOX ~ PASTRAMI LOX ~ GRAVLAX
from Samaki Smoked Fish Co. (Hudson Valley, NY)
More about Shug's After Hours
Bagel & Lox 🐟 image

BAGELS

Shug's Bagels

3020 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bagel & Lox 🐟
Build Your Own Bagel & Lox Sandwich with Nova, Pastrami Lox, Gravlax, Cream Cheese, Veggies and More!
Lox Platter 🎣$200.00
Two Pounds of Lox Imported from Samaki Smoked Fish (Port Jervis, NY), Served on a To-Go Platter with Sliced Tomatoes, Capers, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Dill and Lemon. In Addition, 18 Bagels of Your Choice and 3 lbs of Cream Cheese Served In a Bagel Box.
Lox By The Pound 🎣
NOVA LOX ~ PASTRAMI LOX ~ GRAVLAX
from Samaki Smoked Fish Co. (Hudson Valley, NY)
More about Shug's Bagels

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Chocolate Brownies

Pies

Crispy Tofu

Oreo Shakes

Salad Bowl

Curry

Soft Shell Crabs

Risotto

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston