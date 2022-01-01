Lox in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve lox
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch
|Lox N' Toast
|$10.95
Shug's After Hours
3020 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas
|Bagel & Lox 🐟
Build Your Own Bagel & Lox Sandwich with Nova, Pastrami Lox, Gravlax, Cream Cheese, Veggies and More!
|Lox By The Pound 🎣
NOVA LOX ~ PASTRAMI LOX ~ GRAVLAX
from Samaki Smoked Fish Co. (Hudson Valley, NY)
BAGELS
Shug's Bagels
3020 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas
|Lox Platter 🎣
|$200.00
Two Pounds of Lox Imported from Samaki Smoked Fish (Port Jervis, NY), Served on a To-Go Platter with Sliced Tomatoes, Capers, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Dill and Lemon. In Addition, 18 Bagels of Your Choice and 3 lbs of Cream Cheese Served In a Bagel Box.
