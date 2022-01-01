Mango sticky rice in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve mango sticky rice
Sabaidee
5200 Lemmon Ave #100, Dallas
|Mango Sticky Rice (Seasonal)
|$6.99
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$7.99
Seasonal Only
Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
17370 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Mango with Sticky Rice
|$6.99
Fresh sliced mango, served with coconut sticky rice and coconut milk.
Family Thais Asian Bistro
208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6, Dallas
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$7.00
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Mango Sticky Rice (seasonal)
|$8.00