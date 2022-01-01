Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Marble cake in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve marble cake

Classic Marble Cake image

 

SusieCakes

6441 E. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
More about SusieCakes
Classic Marble Cake image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

6100 Luther Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
Classic Marble Cake Slice$7.95
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
More about SusieCakes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (639 restaurants)
