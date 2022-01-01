Massaman curry in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve massaman curry
More about Family Thais Asian Bistro
Family Thais Asian Bistro
208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6, Dallas
|#.4 Massaman Curry
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Massaman Curry
|$15.45
Massaman curry, coconut milk, tamarind, roasted kabocha squash, white onion, cashew, scallion. Served with jasmine white rice.
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
SUSHI • NOODLES
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Massaman Curry
|$15.45
Massaman curry, coconut milk, tamarind, roasted kabocha squash, white onion, cashew, scallion. Served with jasmine white rice.
|Massaman Curry Sauce 16 oz
|$5.00