Meatloaf in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve meatloaf
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Republic Texas Tavern
12300 Inwood Road, Dallas
|Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
|$19.00
Yukon Gold Mashed Potato, Bourbon Tomato Glaze & Crispy Onions
Sundown at Granada
3520 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Turkey Meatloaf
|$16.00
Garlic Whipped Potatoes, Roasted Broccolini, Smoked Tomato Gravy
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas
|Beyond Meatloaf
|$16.00
|Bourbon Sriracha Glazed Meatloaf
|$11.00
Mama would be proud. Our meatloaf is baked and then grilled over fire for a hint of smokiness.
Gather Café
14675 Dallas Pkwy #180, Dallas
|Meatloaf
|$13.99
Ground pork and veal, redskin mash, baby green beans
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
702 ROSS AVE, Dallas
|Meatloaf
|$15.00
Made with trimmings ground from our Certified Angus Beef -- Brushed with a tomato sriracha glaze and charbroiled – Served with mashed potatoes and mixed
veggies.