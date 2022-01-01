Mediterranean salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd
6859 Arapaho #604, Dallas
|Mediterranean Chicken Salad
|$12.59
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Greek Marinated Tomato, Cucumber and Basil.
Served with a side of Balsamic Greek Dressing and Habanero Slaw.
SALADS • CHICKEN
Standard Service Dallas
5631 Alta Ave, Dallas
|MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
|$16.00
mixed greens, tomato, banana peppers,
castelvetrano olives, roasted peppers, cucumber, shaved red onion, feta cheese & red wine oregano vinaigrette
Savory Haynes Boone
2323 Victory Lane, Ste 700, Dallas
|Mediterranean Salad
|$7.00
Lettuce, tomato, red peppers, olives, artichoke hearts, hummus, feta, pita, and feta vinaigrette
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maple Landing
5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas
|Mediterranean Salad
|$11.25
leaf lettuce, artichokes, olives,
red peppers + tomatoes tossed with feta vin, served with hummus, feta + warm pita