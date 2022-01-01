Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd image

 

Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd

6859 Arapaho #604, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Chicken Salad$12.59
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Greek Marinated Tomato, Cucumber and Basil.
Served with a side of Balsamic Greek Dressing and Habanero Slaw.
More about Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

Standard Service Dallas

5631 Alta Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD$16.00
mixed greens, tomato, banana peppers,
castelvetrano olives, roasted peppers, cucumber, shaved red onion, feta cheese & red wine oregano vinaigrette
More about Standard Service Dallas
Restaurant banner

 

Savory Haynes Boone

2323 Victory Lane, Ste 700, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad$7.00
Lettuce, tomato, red peppers, olives, artichoke hearts, hummus, feta, pita, and feta vinaigrette
More about Savory Haynes Boone
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maple Landing

5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Salad$11.25
leaf lettuce, artichokes, olives,
red peppers + tomatoes tossed with feta vin, served with hummus, feta + warm pita
More about Maple Landing

