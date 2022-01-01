Migas in Dallas

Taco Joint - Lake Highlands image

 

Taco Joint - Lake Highlands

9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MT - The Migas Taco$2.99
Soft flour tortilla with eggs, tortilla strips, onions, tomatoes, serrano, and cheese all scrambled together.
Taco Joint - Preston Center image

 

Taco Joint - Preston Center

6112 Luther Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MT - The Migas Taco$2.99
Soft flour tortilla with eggs, tortilla strips, onions, tomatoes, serrano, and cheese all scrambled together.
Old Monk Coffee Shop image

 

Old Monk Coffee Shop

2847 N Henderson Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Migas Taco$2.95
Taco Joint image

 

Taco Joint

6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MT - The Migas Taco$2.99
Soft flour tortilla with eggs, tortilla strips, onions, tomatoes, serrano, and cheese all scrambled together.
Taco Joint - Peak Street image

 

Taco Joint - Peak Street

911 N. Peak Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MT - The Migas Taco$2.99
Soft flour tortilla with eggs, tortilla strips, onions, tomatoes, serrano, and cheese all scrambled together.
Banner pic

 

Milagro Tacos & Cantina

440 Singleton Blvd Suite 100, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MIGAS$3.75
Scrambled Eggs, Chile con Queso,
Fresh Avocado, Crispy Tortilla Strips
