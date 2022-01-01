Migas in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve migas
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas
|MT - The Migas Taco
|$2.99
Taco Joint - Preston Center
6112 Luther Lane, Dallas
|MT - The Migas Taco
|$2.99
Taco Joint
6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas
|MT - The Migas Taco
|$2.99
Taco Joint - Peak Street
911 N. Peak Street, Dallas
|MT - The Migas Taco
|$2.99
Soft flour tortilla with eggs, tortilla strips, onions, tomatoes, serrano, and cheese all scrambled together.