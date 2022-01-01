Milkshakes in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve milkshakes
Fat Straws
11810 Preston Rd., Dallas
|Peppermint Milkshake
|$0.00
LIMITED TIME ONLY. Fan favorite is back for the holiday season! Peppermint ice cream blended into a smooth milkshake makes a great treat.
Snuffers - Greenville Ave
3526 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Milkshake
|$4.25
Old fashioned hand-scooped milkshakes, choose your flavor.
Fat Straws
5301 Alpha Rd #38, Dallas
|Peppermint Milkshake
|$0.00
LIMITED TIME ONLY. Fan favorite is back for the holiday season! Peppermint ice cream blended into a smooth milkshake makes a great treat.
Haystack Burgers - Preston Rd - Preston Hollow
11700 Preston Rd #732, Dallas
|Chocolate Milkshake
|$5.25
Vanilla Ice Cream Base Blended with Chocolate Cake Mix
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd - Hillcrest Village
6859 Arapaho #604, Dallas
|Banana Pudding Milkshake
|$6.25
Vanilla Ice Cream Base Blended with Banana Pudding Mix and Crushed Vanilla Wafers
|Nutella Milkshake
|$6.25
Vanilla Ice Cream Base Blended with Nutella and Crushed Chocolate Fudge Cookie
|Chocolate Milkshake
|$5.25
Vanilla Ice Cream Base Blended with Chocolate Cake Mix