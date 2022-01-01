Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milkshakes in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve milkshakes

Item pic

 

Fat Straws

11810 Preston Rd., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peppermint Milkshake$0.00
LIMITED TIME ONLY. Fan favorite is back for the holiday season! Peppermint ice cream blended into a smooth milkshake makes a great treat.
More about Fat Straws
Item pic

 

Snuffers - Greenville Ave

3526 Greenville Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Milkshake$4.25
Old fashioned hand-scooped milkshakes, choose your flavor.
More about Snuffers - Greenville Ave
Item pic

 

Fat Straws

5301 Alpha Rd #38, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peppermint Milkshake$0.00
LIMITED TIME ONLY. Fan favorite is back for the holiday season! Peppermint ice cream blended into a smooth milkshake makes a great treat.
More about Fat Straws
Item pic

 

Haystack Burgers - Preston Rd - Preston Hollow

11700 Preston Rd #732, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Milkshake$5.25
Vanilla Ice Cream Base Blended with Chocolate Cake Mix
More about Haystack Burgers - Preston Rd - Preston Hollow
Item pic

 

Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd - Hillcrest Village

6859 Arapaho #604, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banana Pudding Milkshake$6.25
Vanilla Ice Cream Base Blended with Banana Pudding Mix and Crushed Vanilla Wafers
Nutella Milkshake$6.25
Vanilla Ice Cream Base Blended with Nutella and Crushed Chocolate Fudge Cookie
Chocolate Milkshake$5.25
Vanilla Ice Cream Base Blended with Chocolate Cake Mix
More about Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd - Hillcrest Village
Item pic

 

Pakpao-Design District - Pakpao Design

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Matcha Milkshake$7.00
More about Pakpao-Design District - Pakpao Design

