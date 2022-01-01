Mongolian beef in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve mongolian beef
More about Hei Hei
Hei Hei
9660 Audelia Road, Suite 117, Dallas
|Mongolian Beef
|$15.95
scallion, onion, green beans, garlic in a sweet soy glaze
More about Wok Star Chinese
Wok Star Chinese
8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas
|Mongolian Beef
|$17.00
Beef flank steak, scallion, onion, red chili pepper
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Mongolian Beef
|$16.45
Flank steak, garlic sesame soy, broccoli, carrot, scallion.
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
SUSHI • NOODLES
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Mongolian Beef
|$16.45
Flank steak, garlic sesame soy, broccoli, carrot, scallion.
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Mongolian Beef
|$15.45
Flank steak, garlic sesame soy, broccoli, carrot, scallion.