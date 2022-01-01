Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve mussels

Lovers Seafood & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lovers Seafood & Market

5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1449 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Mussels$25.00
More about Lovers Seafood & Market
Dock Local Uptown image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dock Local Uptown

3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Mussels Pappardello Pasta (secret menu)$16.95
More about Dock Local Uptown
Banner pic

 

Tasty Tails

4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A, DALLAS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boiled Mussels (lb)
Green mussels straight from Chile and cooked with our Tasty Tails' blend of Cajun spices, fresh fruits, and vegetables topped off with our delicious Who Dat sauce (choose your spice level)!
More about Tasty Tails
The MoMo Italian Kitchen image

 

MoMo Italian Lake Highlands

8989 Forest Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels$17.00
More about MoMo Italian Lake Highlands
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - West Village

3636 McKinney Ave St. 150, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MUSSELS DYNAMITE$8.50
green mussels topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and green onions (5 pieces).
More about Sushi Zushi - West Village

