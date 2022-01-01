Mussels in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve mussels
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lovers Seafood & Market
5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas
|Steamed Mussels
|$25.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dock Local Uptown
3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas
|Shrimp & Mussels Pappardello Pasta (secret menu)
|$16.95
Tasty Tails
4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A, DALLAS
|Boiled Mussels (lb)
Green mussels straight from Chile and cooked with our Tasty Tails' blend of Cajun spices, fresh fruits, and vegetables topped off with our delicious Who Dat sauce (choose your spice level)!
MoMo Italian Lake Highlands
8989 Forest Lane, Dallas
|Mussels
|$17.00