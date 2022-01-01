Noodle salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve noodle salad
Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
17370 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Shrimp Noodle Salad
|$15.99
Glass noodles tossed with shrimp, red and green onions, tomato, red and green bell peppers. Flavored with lemongrass and lime dressing on a bed of lettuce.
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Asian Noodle Salad
|$16.95
Spicy. Shrimp, minced chicken, clear low carb noodle, julienne seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, peanut, cilantro, fresh mint, scallion, spicy lime sauce.
|Shirataki Asian Noodle Salad
|$18.95
Spicy. Shrimp, minced chicken, no carb Shirataki noodle, julienne seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, peanut, cilantro, fresh mint, scallion, spicy lime sauce.
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Shirataki Asian Noodle Salad
|$18.95
Spicy. Shrimp, minced chicken, no carb Shirataki noodle, julienne seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, peanut, cilantro, fresh mint, scallion, spicy lime sauce.
|Asian Noodle Salad
|$16.95
Spicy. Shrimp, minced chicken, clear low carb noodle, julienne seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, peanut, cilantro, fresh mint, scallion, spicy lime sauce.
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Shirataki Asian Noodle Salad
|$18.95
Spicy. Shrimp, minced chicken, no carb Shirataki noodle, julienne seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, peanut, cilantro, fresh mint, scallion, spicy lime sauce.
|Asian Noodle Salad
|$16.95
Spicy. Shrimp, minced chicken, clear low carb noodle, julienne seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, peanut, cilantro, fresh mint, scallion, spicy lime sauce.