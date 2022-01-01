Noodle soup in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve noodle soup
Family Thais Asian Bistro
208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6, Dallas
|Thai Noodle Soup
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Noodle Thai Coconut Soup
|$12.00
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion served with rice noodles.
|Noodle Soup
|$13.45
Vegetable broth, thin rice noodle, bean sprout, scallion, crispy garlic.
|Shirataki Noodle Soup
|$16.45
Vegetable broth, thin rice noodle, bean sprout, scallion, crispy garlic.
SUSHI • NOODLES
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Shirataki Noodle Thai Coconut Soup
|$15.00
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion served with rice noodles.
|Noodle Soup
|$13.45
Vegetable broth, thin rice noodle, bean sprout, scallion, crispy garlic.
|Noodle Thai Coconut Soup
|$12.00
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion served with rice noodles.
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Shirataki Noodle Thai Coconut Soup
|$14.00
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion served with rice noodles.
|Shirataki Noodle Spicy Tom Yum Soup
|$14.00
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion with rice noodles.
|Shirataki Noodle Soup
|$15.95
Vegetable broth, thin rice noodle, bean sprout, scallion, crispy garlic.