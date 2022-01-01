Pad see in Dallas

Dallas restaurants that serve pad see

Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine image

 

Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine

17370 Preston Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pad See Iew$12.99
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, egg, carrots, broccoli,
seasoned with Thai soy sauce.
More about Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
Pad See iew image

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad See iew$13.45
rice noodle, egg, black soy, broccoli, bok choy.
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
12. Pad See Ew (Sweet Soy Sauce Noodles) image

 

SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food

5365 Spring Valley Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
12. Pad See Ew (Sweet Soy Sauce Noodles)$10.99
Fresh flat rice noodle with eggs, broccoli, and carrots in sweetened soy sauce.
More about SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
Pad See iew image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Pad See iew$13.45
rice noodle, egg, black soy, broccoli, bok choy.
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
Pad See iew image

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad See iew$12.95
rice noodle, egg, black soy, broccoli, bok choy.
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Best Thai Signature image

 

Best Thai Signature

18352 Dallas Pkwy #112,, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad See EW$11.99
More about Best Thai Signature
Chicken Pad See Ew image

 

Pakpao-Design District

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pad See Ew$15.00
wide rice noodles - gai lan - egg - garlic - sweet soy
More about Pakpao-Design District
11. Pad See Ew (Sweet Soy Sauce Noodles) image

 

SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food

5200 Lemmon Ave #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
11. Pad See Ew (Sweet Soy Sauce Noodles)$10.99
Thick flat rice noodles, carrots, broccoli, white pepper, egg
More about SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food

