Pad see in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve pad see
Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
17370 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Pad See Iew
|$12.99
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, egg, carrots, broccoli,
seasoned with Thai soy sauce.
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Pad See iew
|$13.45
rice noodle, egg, black soy, broccoli, bok choy.
SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
5365 Spring Valley Road, Dallas
|12. Pad See Ew (Sweet Soy Sauce Noodles)
|$10.99
Fresh flat rice noodle with eggs, broccoli, and carrots in sweetened soy sauce.
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Pad See iew
|$13.45
rice noodle, egg, black soy, broccoli, bok choy.
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Pad See iew
|$12.95
rice noodle, egg, black soy, broccoli, bok choy.
Pakpao-Design District
1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas
|Chicken Pad See Ew
|$15.00
wide rice noodles - gai lan - egg - garlic - sweet soy