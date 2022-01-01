Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad woon sen in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve pad woon sen

Item pic

 

Sabaidee

5200 Lemmon Ave #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
13. Glass Noodles (Pad Woon Sen)$10.99
12. Pad Woon Sen (Glass Noodles)$10.99
Egg, baby corn, mushrooms, carrots, onions, tomatoes, bean sprouts
More about Sabaidee
Item pic

 

Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine

17370 Preston Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pad Woon Sen$13.99
Stir-fried clear glass noodles, egg, green onion, bean sprouts, celery, snow peas, carrots, broccoli, flavored with Thai spicy Cajun sauce.
More about Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
Family Thais Asian Bistro image

 

Family Thais Asian Bistro

208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#17. Pad Woon Sen
More about Family Thais Asian Bistro
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Woon Sen$14.45
Clear low carb noodle, egg, broccoli, scallion, white onion, carrot, mushroom, bean sprout, snap pea.
Pad Thai Woon Sen$14.45
Clear low carb noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
Pad Kee Mow Woon Sen$13.45
Clear low carb noodle, black soy, chili, Thai basil, egg, red bell pepper, tomato, romaine lettuce.
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Item pic

 

Sabaidee

5365 Spring Valley Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
13. Glass Noodles (Pad Woon Sen)$11.99
More about Sabaidee
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Woon Sen$14.45
Clear low carb noodle, egg, broccoli, scallion, white onion, carrot, mushroom, bean sprout, snap pea.
Pad Thai Woon Sen$14.45
Clear low carb noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
Shirataki Pad Woon Sen$16.45
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
Pad Thai Woon Sen image

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai Woon Sen$13.95
Clear low carb noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
Shirataki Pad Woon Sen$15.95
Pad Kee Mow Woon Sen$12.95
Clear low carb noodle, black soy, thai basil, chili, egg, red bell pepper, tomato, romaine lettuce.
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Crab Fried Rice

Croissants

Sirloin Steaks

Egg Rolls

Cheese Pizza

General Tso Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston