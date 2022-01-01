Pad woon sen in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve pad woon sen
Sabaidee
5200 Lemmon Ave #100, Dallas
|13. Glass Noodles (Pad Woon Sen)
|$10.99
|12. Pad Woon Sen (Glass Noodles)
|$10.99
Egg, baby corn, mushrooms, carrots, onions, tomatoes, bean sprouts
Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
17370 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Pad Woon Sen
|$13.99
Stir-fried clear glass noodles, egg, green onion, bean sprouts, celery, snow peas, carrots, broccoli, flavored with Thai spicy Cajun sauce.
Family Thais Asian Bistro
208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6, Dallas
|#17. Pad Woon Sen
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Pad Woon Sen
|$14.45
Clear low carb noodle, egg, broccoli, scallion, white onion, carrot, mushroom, bean sprout, snap pea.
|Pad Thai Woon Sen
|$14.45
Clear low carb noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
|Pad Kee Mow Woon Sen
|$13.45
Clear low carb noodle, black soy, chili, Thai basil, egg, red bell pepper, tomato, romaine lettuce.
SUSHI • NOODLES
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Pad Woon Sen
|$14.45
Clear low carb noodle, egg, broccoli, scallion, white onion, carrot, mushroom, bean sprout, snap pea.
|Pad Thai Woon Sen
|$14.45
Clear low carb noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
|Shirataki Pad Woon Sen
|$16.45
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Pad Thai Woon Sen
|$13.95
Clear low carb noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
|Shirataki Pad Woon Sen
|$15.95
|Pad Kee Mow Woon Sen
|$12.95
Clear low carb noodle, black soy, thai basil, chili, egg, red bell pepper, tomato, romaine lettuce.