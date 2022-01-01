Pancakes in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve pancakes
Awake - Addison
15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas
|Kid Pancake
|$6.29
|Pancake Combo
|$10.49
Whole-wheat pancake. Served with eggs and choice of meat.
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|• Pancake (1). ADD ON ONLY
|$3.75
Xaman Cafe
334 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas
|Pancake
|$14.00
Quinoa & 7-Gain flour pancakes served with your choice of Seasonal Fruit. Walnut in batter optional.
Wok Star Chinese
8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas
|Chinese Scallion Pancakes
|$7.00
Crispy, flaky flatbread folded with minced scallions
|Side Pancakes
|$1.50
Side of Chinese pancakes
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch
|Buttermilk Pancakes(3)
|$8.00
|One Pancake
|$2.95
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$11.00
FRENCH FRIES
Company Cafe & Bar
2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Side Silver Dollar Pancakes
|$4.25
Six small gf silver dollar pancakes
|Single Pancake
|$4.00
One GF pancake. Served with a side of syrup.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas
|Single Pancake
|$3.00
DanSungSa
11407 Emerald Street, Dallas
|Seafood Pancake
|$14.99
A savory pancake with seafood. Pairs well with makgeolli, a rice wine, on a rainy day. Haemul pajeon/파전.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|EXTRA PANCAKE
|$3.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES
Cafe de France
17370 Preston Rd., Dallas
|Buttermilk Pancake Combo
|$13.99
Rise & Thyme - The Exchange
211 S. Akard st., Dallas
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$7.00
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Sum Dang Good Chinese
3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas
|Scallion Pancake
|$7.00
Pan fried pancake, finely ground pork, scallions
|Pancakes
|$2.00
TACOS
***NUNOS TACOS***
8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas
|PANCAKE SYRUP 2oz
|$0.50
|3 PANCAKES
|$7.50
3 fluffy pancakes.
*NOT gluten free
|BIG-TEX pancake platter
|$13.00
BREAKFAST THE SIZE OF TEXAS!!! 3 fluffy pancakes, MEXICAN tofu scramble (TOFU, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapenos), breakfast potatoes, pancake syrup, plus your choice of protein. Add-ons available.
Oddfellows
316 W 7th St, Dallas
|Pancake - 1
|$5.00
|Pancake - 2
|$9.00
|Pancake - 3
|$13.00
FRENCH FRIES
The Market Local Comfort Cafe
13534 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Classic Buttermilk Pancakes
|$16.00
Three jumbo buttermilk pancakes served with warm maple syrup, powdered sugar, salted butter topped with house whipped cream.
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$11.00
roasted apples, candied pecans, whipped cream, bourbon syrup
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maple Landing
5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas
|ML Pancakes
|$7.95
topped with blueberries, whipped cream +
maple syrup
|Side Pancake
|$2.00