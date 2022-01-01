Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve pancakes

Awake - Addison image

 

Awake - Addison

15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Pancake$6.29
Pancake Combo$10.49
Whole-wheat pancake. Served with eggs and choice of meat.
More about Awake - Addison
Mama's Daughters' Diner image

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
• Pancake (1). ADD ON ONLY$3.75
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Xaman Cafe image

 

Xaman Cafe

334 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Pancake$14.00
Quinoa & 7-Gain flour pancakes served with your choice of Seasonal Fruit. Walnut in batter optional.
More about Xaman Cafe
Item pic

 

Wok Star Chinese

8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chinese Scallion Pancakes$7.00
Crispy, flaky flatbread folded with minced scallions
Side Pancakes$1.50
Side of Chinese pancakes
More about Wok Star Chinese
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch image

 

Toasty Breakfast&Lunch

13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buttermilk Pancakes(3)$8.00
One Pancake$2.95
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$11.00
More about Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
Company Cafe & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Company Cafe & Bar

2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Silver Dollar Pancakes$4.25
Six small gf silver dollar pancakes
Single Pancake$4.00
One GF pancake. Served with a side of syrup.
More about Company Cafe & Bar
Main pic

 

Soirée Coffee Bar

320 Singleton Boulevard, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pancakes Breakfast$9.99
More about Soirée Coffee Bar
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Toasted Coffee + Kitchen

5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (2897 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Single Pancake$3.00
More about Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
Item pic

 

DanSungSa

11407 Emerald Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Pancake$14.99
A savory pancake with seafood. Pairs well with makgeolli, a rice wine, on a rainy day. Haemul pajeon/파전.
More about DanSungSa
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
EXTRA PANCAKE$3.00
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
Cafe de France image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES

Cafe de France

17370 Preston Rd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buttermilk Pancake Combo$13.99
More about Cafe de France
Consumer pic

 

Rise & Thyme - The Exchange

211 S. Akard st., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buttermilk Pancakes$7.00
More about Rise & Thyme - The Exchange
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Sum Dang Good Chinese

3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1684 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallion Pancake$7.00
Pan fried pancake, finely ground pork, scallions
Pancakes$2.00
More about Sum Dang Good Chinese
Item pic

TACOS

***NUNOS TACOS***

8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PANCAKE SYRUP 2oz$0.50
3 PANCAKES$7.50
3 fluffy pancakes.
*NOT gluten free
BIG-TEX pancake platter$13.00
BREAKFAST THE SIZE OF TEXAS!!! 3 fluffy pancakes, MEXICAN tofu scramble (TOFU, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapenos), breakfast potatoes, pancake syrup, plus your choice of protein. Add-ons available.
More about ***NUNOS TACOS***
Restaurant banner

 

Oddfellows

316 W 7th St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pancake - 1$5.00
Pancake - 2$9.00
Pancake - 3$13.00
More about Oddfellows
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

The Market Local Comfort Cafe

13534 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes$16.00
Three jumbo buttermilk pancakes served with warm maple syrup, powdered sugar, salted butter topped with house whipped cream.
More about The Market Local Comfort Cafe
Item pic

 

State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buttermilk Pancakes$11.00
roasted apples, candied pecans, whipped cream, bourbon syrup
More about State and Allen
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maple Landing

5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ML Pancakes$7.95
topped with blueberries, whipped cream +
maple syrup
Side Pancake$2.00
More about Maple Landing

