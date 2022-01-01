Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

 

Village Burger Bar

3699 McKinney Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Panini$5.50
More about Village Burger Bar
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

13710 Dallas Parkway, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Panini$9.29
Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini$7.69
Sliced turkey breast, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and our homemade creamy ranch spread on our fresh baked sourdough bread.
Grilled Cheese Deluxe Panini$7.69
Havarti, cheddar and Swiss cheese with smoked bacon and honey mustard on our fresh baked sourdough bread.
More about Paradise Bakery
Prosciutto Brie Panini image

 

Postino Deep Ellum

2639 Main St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Roasted Turkey Panini$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
Nine Iron Panini$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
More about Postino Deep Ellum
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch image

 

Toasty Breakfast&Lunch

13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Panini$11.00
Turkey Pesto Panini$10.50
Cuban Panini$11.00
More about Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
Banner pic

 

The Great American Hero

4001 Lemon Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#28 Cuban Panini$9.93
(A Florida special) with roasted pork, baked ham, turkey, capicola, Swiss cheese, spices, sliced dill pickles, and whole grain Dijon mustard.
More about The Great American Hero
Half Panini + Half Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

DO NOT USE

2639 Main St, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (150 reviews)
Delivery
Half Panini + Half Salad$12.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Prosciutto with Brie Panini$12.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Chicken and Mozzarella Panini$12.00
Organic grilled chicken with mozzarella, arugula, red onion, and spicy sun dried tomato mayonnaise.
More about DO NOT USE
Consumer pic

 

The Hospitality Sweet

400 North Ervay Street, Suite 175, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Havarti Apple Panini$9.50
spinach, raspberry chipotle, white bread
More about The Hospitality Sweet

