Paninis in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve paninis
Paradise Bakery
13710 Dallas Parkway, Dallas
|Italian Panini
|$9.29
|Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini
|$7.69
Sliced turkey breast, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and our homemade creamy ranch spread on our fresh baked sourdough bread.
|Grilled Cheese Deluxe Panini
|$7.69
Havarti, cheddar and Swiss cheese with smoked bacon and honey mustard on our fresh baked sourdough bread.
Postino Deep Ellum
2639 Main St, Dallas
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
|Nine Iron Panini
|$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch
|Chicken Panini
|$11.00
|Turkey Pesto Panini
|$10.50
|Cuban Panini
|$11.00
The Great American Hero
4001 Lemon Ave, Dallas
|#28 Cuban Panini
|$9.93
(A Florida special) with roasted pork, baked ham, turkey, capicola, Swiss cheese, spices, sliced dill pickles, and whole grain Dijon mustard.
