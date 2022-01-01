Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Papaya salad in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve papaya salad

Item pic

 

Sabaidee

5200 Lemmon Ave #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
6. Green Papaya Salad (Lao or Thai)$9.99
Carrots, tomato, lime (Lao: crab claw, crab paste; Thai: crushed peanuts)
7. Papaya Salad$9.99
Shredded green papaya and carrot mixed with tomatoes in our homemade papaya salad sauce serve with cabbage.
More about Sabaidee
d82d52c7-fa25-4a99-8cb3-d151ea2140de image

 

Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine

17370 Preston Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Green Papaya Salad$10.99
Shredded green papaya, crunchy peanut, tomato, green beans. Flavored with lime juice, fish sauce, and fresh Thai chili, on a bed of lettuce. Served with sticky rice.
More about Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
Family Thais Asian Bistro image

 

Family Thais Asian Bistro

208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Papaya Salad$8.00
More about Family Thais Asian Bistro
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Papaya Salad$9.25
Spicy. Green papaya, grape tomato, carrot, long green bean, peanut, tamarind chili lime dressing.
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Item pic

 

Sabaidee

5365 Spring Valley Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
7. Papaya Salad$9.99
Shredded green papaya and carrot mixed with tomatoes in our homemade papaya salad sauce serve with cabbage.
More about Sabaidee
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Papaya Salad$9.25
Spicy. Green papaya, grape tomato, carrot, long green bean, peanut, tamarind chili lime dressing.
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Papaya Salad$9.25
Spicy. Green papaya, grape tomato, carrot, long green bean, peanut, tamarind chili lime dressing.
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Pakpao-Design District image

 

Pakpao-Design District

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Papaya Salad$14.00
green papaya, tomato, long bean, peanut, dried shrimp, bird's eye chili, fresh lime juice
More about Pakpao-Design District

