Papaya salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve papaya salad
More about Sabaidee
Sabaidee
5200 Lemmon Ave #100, Dallas
|6. Green Papaya Salad (Lao or Thai)
|$9.99
Carrots, tomato, lime (Lao: crab claw, crab paste; Thai: crushed peanuts)
|7. Papaya Salad
|$9.99
Shredded green papaya and carrot mixed with tomatoes in our homemade papaya salad sauce serve with cabbage.
More about Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
17370 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Green Papaya Salad
|$10.99
Shredded green papaya, crunchy peanut, tomato, green beans. Flavored with lime juice, fish sauce, and fresh Thai chili, on a bed of lettuce. Served with sticky rice.
More about Family Thais Asian Bistro
Family Thais Asian Bistro
208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6, Dallas
|Green Papaya Salad
|$8.00
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Papaya Salad
|$9.25
Spicy. Green papaya, grape tomato, carrot, long green bean, peanut, tamarind chili lime dressing.
More about Sabaidee
Sabaidee
5365 Spring Valley Road, Dallas
|7. Papaya Salad
|$9.99
Shredded green papaya and carrot mixed with tomatoes in our homemade papaya salad sauce serve with cabbage.
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
SUSHI • NOODLES
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Papaya Salad
|$9.25
Spicy. Green papaya, grape tomato, carrot, long green bean, peanut, tamarind chili lime dressing.
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Papaya Salad
|$9.25
Spicy. Green papaya, grape tomato, carrot, long green bean, peanut, tamarind chili lime dressing.