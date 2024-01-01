Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pappardelle in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve pappardelle

Ramble Room - Snider Plaza - 6565 HILLCREST RD, STE 150

6565 HILLCREST RD, STE 150, DALLAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pappardelle$25.00
Pappardelle pasta with house-made bolognese sauce and ricotta cheese. Garnished with basil oil, parmesan breadcrumbs and micro basil.
More about Ramble Room - Snider Plaza - 6565 HILLCREST RD, STE 150
Dea - 7709 Inwood Rd

7709 Inwood Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pappardelle Bolo$26.00
Beef and pork ragu, house made ricotta, grana padano
More about Dea - 7709 Inwood Rd
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar - Dallas

2121 N Pearl St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Pappardelle Pasta$32.00
Braised Short Rib, Roasted Tomato, Spinach, Portabello Mushroom, Parmesan Cream Sauce, Grilled Garlic Bread
More about Yardbird Southern Table & Bar - Dallas
MoMo Italian Kitchen Lake Highlands

8989 Forest Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pappardelle Integrale Bolognese$24.00
House-made wide flat whole wheat pasta in ragu' of beef, pork, mushroom and red wine with a touch of cream.
More about MoMo Italian Kitchen Lake Highlands

