Pappardelle in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve pappardelle
Ramble Room - Snider Plaza - 6565 HILLCREST RD, STE 150
6565 HILLCREST RD, STE 150, DALLAS
|Pappardelle
|$25.00
Pappardelle pasta with house-made bolognese sauce and ricotta cheese. Garnished with basil oil, parmesan breadcrumbs and micro basil.
Dea - 7709 Inwood Rd
7709 Inwood Rd, Dallas
|Pappardelle Bolo
|$26.00
Beef and pork ragu, house made ricotta, grana padano
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar - Dallas
2121 N Pearl St., Dallas
|Short Rib Pappardelle Pasta
|$32.00
Braised Short Rib, Roasted Tomato, Spinach, Portabello Mushroom, Parmesan Cream Sauce, Grilled Garlic Bread