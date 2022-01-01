Pasta salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve pasta salad
More about Paradise Bakery - Alpha
Paradise Bakery - Alpha
13710 Dallas Parkway, Dallas
|SM Paradise Pasta Salad
|$7.99
|LG Paradise Pasta Salad
|$9.99
|Paradise Pasta Salad
|$5.55
Rotini pasta, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, broccoli, Parmesan cheese and Greek dressing.
More about Cafe 1982
Cafe 1982
14185 Dallas Parkway ste 155, Dallas
|Penne Pasta Salad
|$8.99
Penne pasta, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Pesto Sauce and Pecorino Romano
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Richardson
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Richardson
7639 Campbell Rd. #800, Dallas
|Pasta and Salad
|$9.95
Half order of our Cajun pasta with choice of small traditional or harvest salad
|Family Pasta & Salad
|$35.00
More about Off the Bone Barbeque
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Off the Bone Barbeque
1734 South Lamar St., Dallas
|Tri- Colored Pasta Salad [v]
|$0.00
Chilled pasta curls in a tangy-sweet sun-dried tomato vinaigrette with chopped bell peppers, sliced cherry tomatoes, onion, grated Parmesan Reggiano and Italian parsley. Mmm mmm good!
More about OAK'D BBQ
BBQ
OAK'D BBQ
5500 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Pasta Salad (small)
|$4.00
|Pasta Salad (large)
|$7.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Salad Add-on To Pasta Dish
|$3.00
More about Social Pie
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Social Pie
5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas
|Pasta Salad
|$3.00