Pasta salad in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve pasta salad

Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery - Alpha

13710 Dallas Parkway, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
SM Paradise Pasta Salad$7.99
LG Paradise Pasta Salad$9.99
Paradise Pasta Salad$5.55
Rotini pasta, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, broccoli, Parmesan cheese and Greek dressing.
More about Paradise Bakery - Alpha
Main pic

 

Cafe 1982

14185 Dallas Parkway ste 155, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Penne Pasta Salad$8.99
Penne pasta, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Pesto Sauce and Pecorino Romano
More about Cafe 1982
Consumer pic

 

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Richardson

7639 Campbell Rd. #800, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pasta and Salad$9.95
Half order of our Cajun pasta with choice of small traditional or harvest salad
Family Pasta & Salad$35.00
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Richardson
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Off the Bone Barbeque

1734 South Lamar St., Dallas

Avg 4.6 (1414 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tri- Colored Pasta Salad [v]$0.00
Chilled pasta curls in a tangy-sweet sun-dried tomato vinaigrette with chopped bell peppers, sliced cherry tomatoes, onion, grated Parmesan Reggiano and Italian parsley. Mmm mmm good!
More about Off the Bone Barbeque
OAK'D BBQ image

BBQ

OAK'D BBQ

5500 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (205 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pasta Salad (small)$4.00
Pasta Salad (large)$7.00
More about OAK'D BBQ
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Salad Add-on To Pasta Dish$3.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway
Social Pie image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Social Pie

5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1675 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pasta Salad$3.00
More about Social Pie

