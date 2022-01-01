Patty melts in Dallas
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|• Patty Melt on rye w/ grilled onions
|$6.50
Grilled Rye bread, hamburger patty, grilled onions & melted cheese.
Order some Spicy FF with a side of ranch for a perfect combo.
Snuffers
3526 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Patty Melt
|$8.99
2 1/4 pound pattys topped with melted cheddar and swiss cheese with caramelized onions and 1000 island dressed served on sourdough bread.
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch
|Patty Melt
|$9.95
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd
6859 Arapaho #604, Dallas
|Patty Melt
|$10.79
Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions and Chipotle Mayo.
The Pour House
1300 W Davis St, Dallas
|Patty Melt
|$13.50
Grilled onions and jalapeños with Monterey jack and American cheese on grilled sour dough
SALADS • CHICKEN
Standard Service Dallas
5631 Alta Ave, Dallas
|IMPOSSIBLE PATTY MELT
|$17.00
wagyu beef patty, swiss cheese, caramelized onion, “awesome sauce” on marble rye
|THE PATTY MELT
|$15.00
wagyu beef patty, swiss cheese, caramelized onion, “awesome sauce” on marble rye
Haystack Burgers - Lakewood
6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500, Dallas
|Patty Melt
|$10.79
Juicy perfectly seasoned 1/2 pound beef patty.
Cheddar & Swiss cheese, Sautéed Onions, Chipotle Mayo.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cedar & Vine
9661 Audelia Rd Ste 105, Dallas
|Patty Melt
|$14.00
Beef Patty | Swiss | Mushroom | Caramelized Onion | Thousand Island Slaw | Pickle | Rye
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maple Landing
5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas
|Patty Melt Burger
|$12.45
bourbon’d onions, swiss, ML mustard, marble rye