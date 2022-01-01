Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve patty melts

Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
• Patty Melt on rye w/ grilled onions$6.50
Grilled Rye bread, hamburger patty, grilled onions & melted cheese.
Order some Spicy FF with a side of ranch for a perfect combo.
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Item pic

 

Snuffers

3526 Greenville Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$8.99
2 1/4 pound pattys topped with melted cheddar and swiss cheese with caramelized onions and 1000 island dressed served on sourdough bread.
More about Snuffers
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch image

 

Toasty Breakfast&Lunch

13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$9.95
More about Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd image

 

Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd

6859 Arapaho #604, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt$10.79
Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions and Chipotle Mayo.
More about Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd
The Pour House image

 

The Pour House

1300 W Davis St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Patty Melt$13.50
Grilled onions and jalapeños with Monterey jack and American cheese on grilled sour dough
More about The Pour House
THE PATTY MELT image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Standard Service Dallas

5631 Alta Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
IMPOSSIBLE PATTY MELT$17.00
wagyu beef patty, swiss cheese, caramelized onion, “awesome sauce” on marble rye
THE PATTY MELT$15.00
wagyu beef patty, swiss cheese, caramelized onion, “awesome sauce” on marble rye
More about Standard Service Dallas
Item pic

 

Haystack Burgers - Lakewood

6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt$10.79
Juicy perfectly seasoned 1/2 pound beef patty.
Cheddar & Swiss cheese, Sautéed Onions, Chipotle Mayo.
More about Haystack Burgers - Lakewood
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cedar & Vine

9661 Audelia Rd Ste 105, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$14.00
Beef Patty | Swiss | Mushroom | Caramelized Onion | Thousand Island Slaw | Pickle | Rye
More about Cedar & Vine
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maple Landing

5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt Burger$12.45
bourbon’d onions, swiss, ML mustard, marble rye
More about Maple Landing

