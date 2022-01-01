Pecan pies in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve pecan pies
Hardeman's Bar-B-Que & Catering
6931 Scyene Rd, Dallas
|PECAN PIE
|$3.75
Village Baking Company
1921 GREENVILLE AVE, Dallas
|Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie
|$32.00
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Off the Bone Barbeque
1734 South Lamar St., Dallas
|Pecan Pie
By the slice. A southern classic, pecan pie is just like grandma used to make. **Must give 24hr notice for a whole Pecan Pie. Please call us at 214-565-9551 for more information.**
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Chocolate Pecan Pie
|$7.00
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
1152 North Buckner Blvd, Dallas
|Pecan Pie
|$6.50