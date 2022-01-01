Penne in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve penne
More about Gather Café
Gather Café
14675 Dallas Pkwy #180, Dallas
|Cajun Chicken Penne
|$12.99
Blackened chicken, roasted red bell peppers, spicy tomato cream sauce
More about MoMo Italian Lake Highlands
MoMo Italian Lake Highlands
8989 Forest Lane, Dallas
|Kid Penne al Pomodoro (V)
|$8.00
House-made tube pasta in a tomato sauce.
More about Pizza Gianna
Pizza Gianna
5219B W. Lovers Ln, Dallas
|Baked Penne
|$12.00
Our marinara, meatballs, Italian sausage and a blend of our cheeses.