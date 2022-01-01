Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve penne

Gather Café

14675 Dallas Pkwy #180, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cajun Chicken Penne$12.99
Blackened chicken, roasted red bell peppers, spicy tomato cream sauce
More about Gather Café
The MoMo Italian Kitchen image

 

MoMo Italian Lake Highlands

8989 Forest Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Penne al Pomodoro (V)$8.00
House-made tube pasta in a tomato sauce.
More about MoMo Italian Lake Highlands
Pizza Gianna image

 

Pizza Gianna

5219B W. Lovers Ln, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Penne$12.00
Our marinara, meatballs, Italian sausage and a blend of our cheeses.
More about Pizza Gianna
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

24 Hour Pizza

9780 Walnut St. #280, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (170 reviews)
Takeout
Penne alla Vodka$7.99
A Sauce consisting of Tomatoes, Vodka, and Heavy Cream with Fettucine Noodles. Topped with Ricotta Cheese and Basil
More about 24 Hour Pizza

