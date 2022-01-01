Pho in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve pho
Zalat Pizza
4980 Belt Line Rd, Suite 180, Dallas
|14" Pho Shizzle
|$19.49
Chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, hoisin and sriracha swirl, topped with basil and cilantro garnish.
|18" Pho Shizzle
|$23.49
Chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, hoisin and sriracha swirl, topped with basil and cilantro garnish.
Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum
2807 Commerce St., Dallas
|Pho
|$12.00
Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with cilantro, lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.
|Plain Pho
|$9.00
Dalat Restaurant & Bar
2537 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas
|Pho Moc
|$14.49
Pork meatball pho, served in a chicken broth with veggies and rice noodles.
|Kids Pho
|$8.95
Just broth, noodles and choice of chicken, beef or tofu, or +$2 for shrimp.
|Deconstructed Pho
|$14.95
Egg noodles stir-fried with onions, bok choy, and bean sprouts, with your choice of beef, chicken, pork, tofu, or +$2 for shrimp. Served with broth on the side.
Pho Bowl - Addison
5290 Belt Line Rd, Dallas
|Plain Pho
|$9.00
Plain pho are serve with just the garnish and rice noodle.
|Pho
|$12.00
Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with cilantro, lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.
Pho Crimson
3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas
|Pho
|$11.95
Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with cilantro, lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.
|Xtra Pho Noodle
|$1.00
|Plain Pho
|$9.00
Plain pho are serve with just the garnish and rice noodle.
Sky Blossom
1514 Elm St., Dallas
|Pho
|$11.00
Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with cilantro, lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.