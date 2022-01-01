Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve pho

Item pic

 

Zalat Pizza

4980 Belt Line Rd, Suite 180, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
14" Pho Shizzle$19.49
Chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, hoisin and sriracha swirl, topped with basil and cilantro garnish.
18" Pho Shizzle$23.49
Chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, hoisin and sriracha swirl, topped with basil and cilantro garnish.
More about Zalat Pizza
Pho image

 

Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum

2807 Commerce St., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pho$12.00
Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with cilantro, lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.
Plain Pho$9.00
More about Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum
Item pic

 

Dalat Restaurant & Bar

2537 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pho Moc$14.49
Pork meatball pho, served in a chicken broth with veggies and rice noodles.
Kids Pho$8.95
Just broth, noodles and choice of chicken, beef or tofu, or +$2 for shrimp.
Deconstructed Pho$14.95
Egg noodles stir-fried with onions, bok choy, and bean sprouts, with your choice of beef, chicken, pork, tofu, or +$2 for shrimp. Served with broth on the side.
More about Dalat Restaurant & Bar
Pho image

 

Pho Bowl - Addison

5290 Belt Line Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plain Pho$9.00
Plain pho are serve with just the garnish and rice noodle.
Pho$12.00
Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with cilantro, lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.
More about Pho Bowl - Addison
Item pic

 

Zalat Pizza

4007B Lemmon Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
14" Pho Shizzle$19.49
Chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, hoisin and sriracha swirl, topped with basil and cilantro garnish.
18" Pho Shizzle$23.49
Chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, hoisin and sriracha swirl, topped with basil and cilantro garnish.
More about Zalat Pizza
Item pic

 

Zalat Pizza

11613 N Central Expy, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
14" Pho Shizzle$19.49
Chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, hoisin and sriracha swirl, topped with basil and cilantro garnish.
18" Pho Shizzle$23.49
Chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, hoisin and sriracha swirl, topped with basil and cilantro garnish.
More about Zalat Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA

Zalat Pizza

2519 N Fitzhugh Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (8657 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
14" Pho Shizzle$19.49
Chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, hoisin and sriracha swirl, topped with basil and cilantro garnish.
18" Pho Shizzle$23.49
Chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, hoisin and sriracha swirl, topped with basil and cilantro garnish.
More about Zalat Pizza
Pho image

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Crimson

3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
Pho$11.95
Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with cilantro, lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.
Xtra Pho Noodle$1.00
Plain Pho$9.00
Plain pho are serve with just the garnish and rice noodle.
More about Pho Crimson
Pho image

NOODLES

Sky Blossom

1514 Elm St., Dallas

Avg 3.9 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Pho$11.00
Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with cilantro, lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.
More about Sky Blossom
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

24 Hour Pizza

9780 Walnut St. #280, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (170 reviews)
Takeout
8" Chicken Pho$6.99
Sriracha & Hoisin Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Green Bell Pepper, Jalapeño, Basil, Bean Sprout
More about 24 Hour Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Mahi Mahi

Hanger Steaks

Beef Noodle Soup

Turkey Bacon

Chai Lattes

Tostadas

Black Bean Burgers

Suadero

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston