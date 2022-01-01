Pineapple fried rice in Dallas
Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
17370 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$12.99
With egg, pineapple, tomato, white and green onions, topped with cashews.
|Lunch Pineapple Fried Rice
|$9.99
Stir-fried rice with egg, pineapple, tomato,
white and green onions, topped with cashews.
Family Thais Asian Bistro
208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6, Dallas
|#.22 Pineapple Fried Rice
Wok Star Chinese
8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas
|Pineapple Seafood Fried Rice
|$15.00
Shrimp, pineapple, peas, carrot, egg, scallion
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Pineapple Cashew Fried Rice
|$14.45
Jasmine white rice, pineapple, cashew, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
|BROWN Pineapple Fried Rice
|$16.45
Brown rice, pineapple, cashew, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|BROWN Pineapple Fried Rice
|$16.45
Brown rice, pineapple, cashew, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
|Pineapple Cashew Fried Rice
|$14.45
Jasmine white rice, pineapple, cashew, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Pineapple Cashew Fried Rice
|$13.95
Jasmine white rice, pineapple, cashew, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
|BROWN Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.95
Brown rice, pineapple, cashew, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.