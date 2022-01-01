Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pineapple fried rice in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

Pineapple Fried Rice image

 

Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine

17370 Preston Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.99
With egg, pineapple, tomato, white and green onions, topped with cashews.
Lunch Pineapple Fried Rice$9.99
Stir-fried rice with egg, pineapple, tomato,
white and green onions, topped with cashews.
More about Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
Family Thais Asian Bistro image

 

Family Thais Asian Bistro

208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#.22 Pineapple Fried Rice
More about Family Thais Asian Bistro
Item pic

 

Wok Star Chinese

8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Seafood Fried Rice$15.00
Shrimp, pineapple, peas, carrot, egg, scallion
More about Wok Star Chinese
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Cashew Fried Rice$14.45
Jasmine white rice, pineapple, cashew, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
BROWN Pineapple Fried Rice$16.45
Brown rice, pineapple, cashew, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
BROWN Pineapple Fried Rice$16.45
Brown rice, pineapple, cashew, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
Pineapple Cashew Fried Rice$14.45
Jasmine white rice, pineapple, cashew, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Cashew Fried Rice$13.95
Jasmine white rice, pineapple, cashew, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
BROWN Pineapple Fried Rice$15.95
Brown rice, pineapple, cashew, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane

