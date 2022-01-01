Po boy in Dallas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Matt's Rancho Martinez image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

1904 Skillman Street, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (4759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NO. 4 "Po Boy" Bowl$10.75
Premium ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, cheese, rice, tomato, sour cream, jalapeno & cilantro. Served w/ warm tortillas
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
Palmer's Hot Chicken image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Palmer's Hot Chicken

6465 E Mockingbird Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1234 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP PO' BOY (SATURDAY ONLY)$14.00
More about Palmer's Hot Chicken
Dock Local Uptown image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dock Local Uptown

3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Po'Boy Sandwich (Secret Menu)$20.00
Signature Citrus Rubbed Smoked Salmon, bbq sauce, ancho lime and slaw
More about Dock Local Uptown
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

2202 Inwood Road, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Po'Boy Plate$12.49
Two meats & cheese on a hoagie bun; served with 2 sides and plenty of BBQ sauce
Po'Boy Sandwich$9.79
Two meats with cheese served on a hoagie bun and plenty of BBQ sauce
More about Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

5519 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Po'Boy Plate$12.49
Two meats & cheese on a hoagie bun; served with 2 sides and plenty of BBQ sauce
Po'Boy Sandwich$9.79
Two meats with cheese served on a hoagie bun and plenty of BBQ sauce
More about Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
Banner pic

 

Tasty Tails

4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A, DALLAS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Po Boy$11.99
A truly authentic po’ boy dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayonnaise, and our homemade remoulade all on top of french bread from Gambino’s Bakery in New Orleans.
Oyster Po Boy$14.99
A truly authentic po’ boy dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayonnaise, and our homemade remoulade all on top of french bread from Gambino’s Bakery in New Orleans.
Soft Shell Crab Po Boy$16.99
A truly authentic po’ boy dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayonnaise, and our homemade remoulade all on top of french bread from Gambino’s Bakery in New Orleans.
More about Tasty Tails
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering

17630 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Po' Boy$14.95
Chopped Brisket Po' Boy$14.95
Chopped Turkey Po' Boy$14.95
More about Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
Item pic

 

Marshall's Bar-B-Q - Farmer's Branch

12895 Josey Lane #219, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Po Boy Plate$12.95
Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast
More about Marshall's Bar-B-Q - Farmer's Branch
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

1152 North Buckner Blvd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lunch Oyster Po'Boy
Lunch Shrimp Po'Boy
Shr+Oys Po'Boy$10.95
Half shrimp, half oysters topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Tricky Fish

7859 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste 170, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Po'Boy$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Horseradish mayo
Fried Catfish Po'Boy$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Remoulade.
Fried Shrimp Po'Boy$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Remoulade.
More about Tricky Fish
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

The Market Local Comfort Cafe

13534 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Market Po Boy$18.00
Toasted house sesame bun, Herb panko crusted trout, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce and house dill pickled cucumber and onion
More about The Market Local Comfort Cafe

