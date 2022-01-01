Po boy in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve po boy
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez
1904 Skillman Street, Dallas
|NO. 4 "Po Boy" Bowl
|$10.75
Premium ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, cheese, rice, tomato, sour cream, jalapeno & cilantro. Served w/ warm tortillas
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Palmer's Hot Chicken
6465 E Mockingbird Lane, Dallas
|SHRIMP PO' BOY (SATURDAY ONLY)
|$14.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dock Local Uptown
3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas
|Po'Boy Sandwich (Secret Menu)
|$20.00
Signature Citrus Rubbed Smoked Salmon, bbq sauce, ancho lime and slaw
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
2202 Inwood Road, Dallas
|Po'Boy Plate
|$12.49
Two meats & cheese on a hoagie bun; served with 2 sides and plenty of BBQ sauce
|Po'Boy Sandwich
|$9.79
Two meats with cheese served on a hoagie bun and plenty of BBQ sauce
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
5519 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas
|Po'Boy Plate
|$12.49
Two meats & cheese on a hoagie bun; served with 2 sides and plenty of BBQ sauce
|Po'Boy Sandwich
|$9.79
Two meats with cheese served on a hoagie bun and plenty of BBQ sauce
Tasty Tails
4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A, DALLAS
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$11.99
A truly authentic po’ boy dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayonnaise, and our homemade remoulade all on top of french bread from Gambino’s Bakery in New Orleans.
|Oyster Po Boy
|$14.99
A truly authentic po’ boy dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayonnaise, and our homemade remoulade all on top of french bread from Gambino’s Bakery in New Orleans.
|Soft Shell Crab Po Boy
|$16.99
A truly authentic po’ boy dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayonnaise, and our homemade remoulade all on top of french bread from Gambino’s Bakery in New Orleans.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
17630 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Pulled Pork Po' Boy
|$14.95
|Chopped Brisket Po' Boy
|$14.95
|Chopped Turkey Po' Boy
|$14.95
Marshall's Bar-B-Q - Farmer's Branch
12895 Josey Lane #219, Farmers Branch
|Po Boy Plate
|$12.95
Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
1152 North Buckner Blvd, Dallas
|Lunch Oyster Po'Boy
|Lunch Shrimp Po'Boy
|Shr+Oys Po'Boy
|$10.95
Half shrimp, half oysters topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo.
Tricky Fish
7859 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste 170, Dallas
|Blackened Chicken Po'Boy
|$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Horseradish mayo
|Fried Catfish Po'Boy
|$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Remoulade.
|Fried Shrimp Po'Boy
|$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Remoulade.