Pork belly in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve pork belly
J Wok Kitchen
13505 Inwood Road, Dallas
|Crispy Pork Belly
|$12.00
Filipino deep-fried pork belly. Golden and crunchy on the outside and moist on the inside
Sugarfire Smokehouse
6750 Abrams Road #110, Dallas
|Pork Belly Hushpuppies
|$5.99
Banh Mi Station
1818 Sylvan Ave, Dallas
|BAO 5-SPICE PORK BELLY
|$5.50
Pork belly marinated in Chinese five-spice sauce made of cinnamon, cloves, fennel, star anise, and Szechuan peppercorns. Braised in our special handcrafted sauce
|FIVE-SPICE PORK BELLY
|$10.95
Pork belly marinated in Chinese five-spice sauce made of cinnamon, cloves, funnel, star anise, and Szechuan peppercorn. Braised in our special handcrafted sauce
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
17630 Preston Rd, Dallas
|1lb Pork Belly Burnt Ends
|$25.00
|1/4lb Pork Belly Burnt Ends
|$6.25
|1/2lb Pork Belly Burnt Ends
|$12.50
Loro Dallas
1812 North Haskell AVE, Dallas
|TG Pork Belly Rice Bowl
|$13.75
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs
**gluten, soy, garlic, fish, sesame
|TG Pork Belly Plate
|$14.00
house hoisin sauce, celery, onion
**gluten, soy, garlic, sesame
Rathbun's Curbside BBQ
7709 Inwood Road, Dallas
|Smoked Pork Belly Burnt Ends
|$14.00
Pecan Smoked Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Serving Size : 1/2 lb
Gluten Free
|Pecan Smoked Pork Belly
|$30.00
Pecan Smoked, Maple Glazed Pork Belly Serving Size : approx. 1.5 lb each
Gluten Free
|Pork Belly Burnt Ends
|$16.00
8 ounces of Orange - Soy Glazed Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Choice of Side or Chips
Hawthorn Restaurant + Bar
208 S. Akard, Dallas
|Lobster Pork Belly Mac-n-Cheese
|$28.00
Hawkers Asian Street Food
2800 Main St, Dallas
|Pork Belly Bao
|$7.00
Two fluffy bao buns, filled with braised thick-sliced pork belly with hints of star anise, cinnamon, and cloves. Topped with pickled mustard greens, soy-braised hard-boiled egg, cilantro, roasted peanuts, and brown sugar.
|Crispy Pork Belly
|$7.50
Crispy pork belly, hoisin dipping sauce
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maple Landing
5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas
|Pork Belly Grill Cheese
|$13.95
tomato, house-pickled jalapeños, cheddar, swiss, MiLe HiGh Sauce, sourdough, choice of side