Pork belly in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

 

J Wok Kitchen

13505 Inwood Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Pork Belly$12.00
Filipino deep-fried pork belly. Golden and crunchy on the outside and moist on the inside
More about J Wok Kitchen
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

 

Sugarfire Smokehouse

6750 Abrams Road #110, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Hushpuppies$5.99
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
OAK'D BBQ image

BBQ

OAK'D BBQ

5500 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (205 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burnt Ends Pork Belly$7.49
More about OAK'D BBQ
Banner pic

 

Koryo

2560 Royal Lane #105, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kurobuta Pork Belly 삼겹살$31.00
More about Koryo
Item pic

 

Banh Mi Station

1818 Sylvan Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BAO 5-SPICE PORK BELLY$5.50
Pork belly marinated in Chinese five-spice sauce made of cinnamon, cloves, fennel, star anise, and Szechuan peppercorns. Braised in our special handcrafted sauce
FIVE-SPICE PORK BELLY$10.95
Pork belly marinated in Chinese five-spice sauce made of cinnamon, cloves, funnel, star anise, and Szechuan peppercorn. Braised in our special handcrafted sauce
More about Banh Mi Station
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering

17630 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1lb Pork Belly Burnt Ends$25.00
1/4lb Pork Belly Burnt Ends$6.25
1/2lb Pork Belly Burnt Ends$12.50
More about Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
Item pic

 

Loro Dallas

1812 North Haskell AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TG Pork Belly Rice Bowl$13.75
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs
**gluten, soy, garlic, fish, sesame
TG Pork Belly Plate$14.00
house hoisin sauce, celery, onion
**gluten, soy, garlic, sesame
More about Loro Dallas
Item pic

 

Rathbun's Curbside BBQ

7709 Inwood Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Pork Belly Burnt Ends$14.00
Pecan Smoked Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Serving Size : 1/2 lb
Gluten Free
Pecan Smoked Pork Belly$30.00
Pecan Smoked, Maple Glazed Pork Belly Serving Size : approx. 1.5 lb each
Gluten Free
Pork Belly Burnt Ends$16.00
8 ounces of Orange - Soy Glazed Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Choice of Side or Chips
More about Rathbun's Curbside BBQ
Hawthorn Restaurant + Bar image

 

Hawthorn Restaurant + Bar

208 S. Akard, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Pork Belly Mac-n-Cheese$28.00
More about Hawthorn Restaurant + Bar
Pork Belly Bao image

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

2800 Main St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Bao$7.00
Two fluffy bao buns, filled with braised thick-sliced pork belly with hints of star anise, cinnamon, and cloves. Topped with pickled mustard greens, soy-braised hard-boiled egg, cilantro, roasted peanuts, and brown sugar.
Crispy Pork Belly$7.50
Crispy pork belly, hoisin dipping sauce
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maple Landing

5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Grill Cheese$13.95
tomato, house-pickled jalapeños, cheddar, swiss, MiLe HiGh Sauce, sourdough, choice of side
More about Maple Landing

