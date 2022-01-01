Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve pork chops

Hardeman's Bar-B-Que & Catering

6931 Scyene Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED PORK CHOP HOT PLATE$15.99
DEEP FRIED TO PERFECTION
PORK CHOP BASKET$10.75
More about Hardeman's Bar-B-Que & Catering
Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
• ALA Pork Chops Deep Fried or Grilled (2)$15.50
2 delicious fried or grilled. Served with cream gravy, plus 2 sides from todays menu. Also comes with diner made roll or cornbread.
• Pork Chop Sandwich w/ mayo, lettuce & tomato$7.75
Delicious Hand Breaded or Grilled Pork Chop served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Dakota's Steakhouse image

 

Dakota's Steakhouse

600 North Akard Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
LONG-BONE PORK CHOP$48.00
14 oz of Long Bone Berkshire Pork Chop
More about Dakota's Steakhouse
OAK'D BBQ image

BBQ

OAK'D BBQ

5500 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (205 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Pork Sandwich$11.99
Slow roasted pork served on a brioche bun
More about OAK'D BBQ
Street's Fine Chicken image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Slow Cooked Pork Chop$16.00
A bone in pork chop that is cooked souse vide and then grilled over fire. Topped with a house made apple brandy butter. Tender to the bone.
More about Street's Fine Chicken
Billy Can Can image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Billy Can Can

2386 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1414 reviews)
Takeout
Bone-In Pork Chop$29.00
whiskey-brined, braised greens, dried apricots, ham-hock broth
More about Billy Can Can
Item pic

 

Rathbun's Curbside BBQ

7709 Inwood Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wood Grilled Pork Chops$14.00
Lemon Pepper Crusted Boneless Pork Loin Chops
Serving Size : approx. 12 oz boneless chop
Gluten Free
More about Rathbun's Curbside BBQ
Item pic

 

State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smokey Honey-Glazed Pork Chop$24.00
brown butter & sage grits, crispy brussels sprouts, toasted pecan pan sauce
More about State and Allen

