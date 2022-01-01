Pork chops in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve pork chops
Hardeman's Bar-B-Que & Catering
6931 Scyene Rd, Dallas
|FRIED PORK CHOP HOT PLATE
|$15.99
DEEP FRIED TO PERFECTION
|PORK CHOP BASKET
|$10.75
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|• ALA Pork Chops Deep Fried or Grilled (2)
|$15.50
2 delicious fried or grilled. Served with cream gravy, plus 2 sides from todays menu. Also comes with diner made roll or cornbread.
|• Pork Chop Sandwich w/ mayo, lettuce & tomato
|$7.75
Delicious Hand Breaded or Grilled Pork Chop served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Dakota's Steakhouse
600 North Akard Street, Dallas
|LONG-BONE PORK CHOP
|$48.00
14 oz of Long Bone Berkshire Pork Chop
BBQ
OAK'D BBQ
5500 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Chopped Pork Sandwich
|$11.99
Slow roasted pork served on a brioche bun
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas
|Slow Cooked Pork Chop
|$16.00
A bone in pork chop that is cooked souse vide and then grilled over fire. Topped with a house made apple brandy butter. Tender to the bone.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Billy Can Can
2386 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Bone-In Pork Chop
|$29.00
whiskey-brined, braised greens, dried apricots, ham-hock broth
Rathbun's Curbside BBQ
7709 Inwood Road, Dallas
|Wood Grilled Pork Chops
|$14.00
Lemon Pepper Crusted Boneless Pork Loin Chops
Serving Size : approx. 12 oz boneless chop
Gluten Free
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas
|Smokey Honey-Glazed Pork Chop
|$24.00
brown butter & sage grits, crispy brussels sprouts, toasted pecan pan sauce