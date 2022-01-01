Pork dumplings in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve pork dumplings
Wok Star Chinese
8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas
|Pork Dumplings
|$10.00
Ground pork, carrot, Taiwanese cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, scallion, ginger
SUSHI
Imoto Restaurant
2400 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Green Curry Pork Dumplings
|$16.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|PORK OR CHICKEN DUMPLINGS (5) 猪肉或鸡肉蒸饺
|$12.00