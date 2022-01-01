Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve prawns

Item pic

 

Wok Star Chinese

8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Prawns with Pineapple$21.00
Crispy tiger prawns, house-made honey sauce, pineapple
Spicy Crispy Prawns$18.00
Crispy shrimp, spicy chili sauce
Salt & Pepper Prawns$18.00
Crispy tiger prawn, green onion, salt and pepper
More about Wok Star Chinese
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CLASSIC CHILI PRAWNS 干烧虾$25.00
SALT & PEPPER PRAWNS$25.00
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Sum Dang Good Chinese

3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1684 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Walnut Prawns$20.00
Battered prawns, roasted walnuts, sweet honey cream sauce
More about Sum Dang Good Chinese

