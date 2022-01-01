Prawns in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve prawns
More about Wok Star Chinese
Wok Star Chinese
8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas
|Honey Prawns with Pineapple
|$21.00
Crispy tiger prawns, house-made honey sauce, pineapple
|Spicy Crispy Prawns
|$18.00
Crispy shrimp, spicy chili sauce
|Salt & Pepper Prawns
|$18.00
Crispy tiger prawn, green onion, salt and pepper
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|CLASSIC CHILI PRAWNS 干烧虾
|$25.00
|SALT & PEPPER PRAWNS
|$25.00