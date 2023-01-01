Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve prosciutto

Item pic

 

Leela's Pizza & Wine Bar - Uptown

2355 Olive, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
THE PROSCIUTTO$20.00
béchamel, house cheese blend, prosciutto, arugula, tomato, parmesan, olive oil
HALF PROSCIUTTO$11.00
béchamel, house cheese blend, prosciutto, arugula, tomato, parmesan, olive oil
More about Leela's Pizza & Wine Bar - Uptown
Consumer pic

 

Old Hag's Pizza & Pasta

1315 West Davis Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prosciutto Pizza$0.00
Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Ham, Fresh Basil, and Mozzarella Cheese.
More about Old Hag's Pizza & Pasta
Item pic

 

Leela's Pizza & Wine Bar - Lower Greenville

1914 Greenville Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PROSCIUTTO PIZZA$20.00
béchamel, house cheese blend, prosciutto, arugula, tomato, parmesan, olive oil
More about Leela's Pizza & Wine Bar - Lower Greenville

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Chalupas

Mediterranean Salad

General Tso Chicken

Kale Salad

Penne

Veggie Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (132 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (270 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (805 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston