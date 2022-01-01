Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve pudding

Hardeman's Bar-B-Que & Catering

6931 Scyene Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
BANNANA PUDDING$3.50
BANNANA PUDDING$3.00
More about Hardeman's Bar-B-Que & Catering
Sloane's - Dallas

2001 Ross Ave Suite 125, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Bread Pudding$12.00
Caramelized banana, bourbon caramel, butterscotch, vanilla cardamom ice cream
More about Sloane's - Dallas
Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine

17370 Preston Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rice Pudding with Egg Custard$5.99
Purple sticky rice served with coconut milk,
topped with homemade Thai-style egg custard.
More about Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
Fat Straws 3

11810 Preston Rd., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
OL Chewy Puff Banana Pudding$2.50
LIMITED TIME ONLY. Banana Pudding Chewy Puffs are made with mochi flour and our house-made creamy banana glaze topped with crumbled vanilla wafers. (Mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day.)
More about Fat Straws 3
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Republic Texas Tavern

12300 Inwood Road, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$10.00
Vanilla Bourbon Caramel & Henry's Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
More about Republic Texas Tavern
Carte Blanche

2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 5 (39 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast Croissant Bread Pudding$5.25
More about Carte Blanche
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hook Line & Sinker

3103 Lemmon Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (950 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$5.50
More about Hook Line & Sinker
Fat Straws 2

5301 Alpha Rd #38, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
OL Chewy Puff Banana Pudding$2.50
LIMITED TIME ONLY. Banana Pudding Chewy Puffs are made with mochi flour and our house-made creamy banana glaze topped with crumbled vanilla wafers. (Mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day.)
More about Fat Straws 2
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch

13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chia Pudding$8.95
More about Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dock Local Uptown

3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding Bites$7.00
Our delicious bread pudding bites deep fried, tossed in cinnamon and sugar and drizzled with a vanilla sauce.
More about Dock Local Uptown
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Toasted Coffee + Kitchen

5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (2897 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$7.00
House-made bread pudding with strawberry syrup & powdered sugar.
More about Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
Dalat Restaurant & Bar

2537 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$5.95
More about Dalat Restaurant & Bar
José

4931 W Lovers Ln., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Concha Bread Pudding$8.00
More about José
Dee's Place - Food Truck

7508 Ambassador Row, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Banana Pudding$5.00
More about Dee's Place - Food Truck
BBQ

OAK'D BBQ

5500 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (205 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$5.99
More about OAK'D BBQ
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila

2001 Ross Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (442 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Bread Pudding$12.00
Caramelized banana, bourbon caramel, butterscotch, vanilla cardamom ice cream
More about Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$7.00
More about Street's Fine Chicken
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE

702 ROSS AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$8.95
More about YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
Tasty Tails

4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A, DALLAS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding Bites$6.99
Crispy fried bread puddings bites with a warm and gooey center. Topped with powdered sugar.
More about Tasty Tails
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering

17630 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
White Chocolate Bread Pudding
Half Pan of Banana Pudding [Feeds 10-15]$45.00
LG Banana Pudding (V)$6.75
Bourbon Vanilla Bean Custard layered with fresh sliced Bananas and Vanilla Wafer cookies
More about Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
Marshall's Bar-B-Q - Farmer's Branch

12895 Josey Lane #219, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Pudding$3.50
More about Marshall's Bar-B-Q - Farmer's Branch
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TX Pecan Bread Pudding$7.95
White chocolate, Macadamian nut, whiskey anglais.
More about Street's Fine Chicken
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd

6859 Arapaho #604, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nana Pudding$5.95
More about Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd
SALADS • CHICKEN

Standard Service Dallas

5631 Alta Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BANANA PUDDING PIE$8.00
More about Standard Service Dallas
Haystack Burgers - Lakewood

6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nana Pudding$5.95
More about Haystack Burgers - Lakewood
El Chifrijo Puerto Rican Fusion

3230 Towerwood Dr., Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Pudding$4.75
A sweet pudding served on top of graham cracker crust in a 8 oz container
More about El Chifrijo Puerto Rican Fusion
Tricky Fish

7859 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste 170, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Pudding$7.00
Marscapone, 'nilla wafers, dark rum
More about Tricky Fish
Oddfellows

316 W 7th St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$8.00
bourbon caramle sauce, warm apple compote, cookie crumble, vanilla ice cream
Bread Pudding French Toast$13.00
Fresh berries, cinnamon glaze
More about Oddfellows
State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Bread Pudding$7.50
More about State and Allen

