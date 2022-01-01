Pudding in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve pudding
Hardeman's Bar-B-Que & Catering
6931 Scyene Rd, Dallas
|BANNANA PUDDING
|$3.50
|BANNANA PUDDING
|$3.00
Sloane's - Dallas
2001 Ross Ave Suite 125, Dallas
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$12.00
Caramelized banana, bourbon caramel, butterscotch, vanilla cardamom ice cream
Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
17370 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Rice Pudding with Egg Custard
|$5.99
Purple sticky rice served with coconut milk,
topped with homemade Thai-style egg custard.
Fat Straws 3
11810 Preston Rd., Dallas
|OL Chewy Puff Banana Pudding
|$2.50
LIMITED TIME ONLY. Banana Pudding Chewy Puffs are made with mochi flour and our house-made creamy banana glaze topped with crumbled vanilla wafers. (Mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day.)
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Republic Texas Tavern
12300 Inwood Road, Dallas
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Vanilla Bourbon Caramel & Henry's Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Carte Blanche
2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|French Toast Croissant Bread Pudding
|$5.25
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hook Line & Sinker
3103 Lemmon Ave, Dallas
|Bread Pudding
|$5.50
Fat Straws 2
5301 Alpha Rd #38, Dallas
|OL Chewy Puff Banana Pudding
|$2.50
LIMITED TIME ONLY. Banana Pudding Chewy Puffs are made with mochi flour and our house-made creamy banana glaze topped with crumbled vanilla wafers. (Mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day.)
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch
|Chia Pudding
|$8.95
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dock Local Uptown
3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas
|Bread Pudding Bites
|$7.00
Our delicious bread pudding bites deep fried, tossed in cinnamon and sugar and drizzled with a vanilla sauce.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas
|Bread Pudding
|$7.00
House-made bread pudding with strawberry syrup & powdered sugar.
Dalat Restaurant & Bar
2537 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas
|Bread Pudding
|$5.95
Dee's Place - Food Truck
7508 Ambassador Row, Dallas
|Homemade Banana Pudding
|$5.00
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila
2001 Ross Ave, Dallas
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$12.00
Caramelized banana, bourbon caramel, butterscotch, vanilla cardamom ice cream
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas
|Bread Pudding
|$7.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Tasty Tails
4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A, DALLAS
|Bread Pudding Bites
|$6.99
Crispy fried bread puddings bites with a warm and gooey center. Topped with powdered sugar.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
17630 Preston Rd, Dallas
|White Chocolate Bread Pudding
|Half Pan of Banana Pudding [Feeds 10-15]
|$45.00
|LG Banana Pudding (V)
|$6.75
Bourbon Vanilla Bean Custard layered with fresh sliced Bananas and Vanilla Wafer cookies
Marshall's Bar-B-Q - Farmer's Branch
12895 Josey Lane #219, Farmers Branch
|Banana Pudding
|$3.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas
|TX Pecan Bread Pudding
|$7.95
White chocolate, Macadamian nut, whiskey anglais.
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd
6859 Arapaho #604, Dallas
|Nana Pudding
|$5.95
SALADS • CHICKEN
Standard Service Dallas
5631 Alta Ave, Dallas
|BANANA PUDDING PIE
|$8.00
Haystack Burgers - Lakewood
6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500, Dallas
|Nana Pudding
|$5.95
El Chifrijo Puerto Rican Fusion
3230 Towerwood Dr., Farmers Branch
|Coconut Pudding
|$4.75
A sweet pudding served on top of graham cracker crust in a 8 oz container
Tricky Fish
7859 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste 170, Dallas
|Banana Pudding
|$7.00
Marscapone, 'nilla wafers, dark rum
Oddfellows
316 W 7th St, Dallas
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
bourbon caramle sauce, warm apple compote, cookie crumble, vanilla ice cream
|Bread Pudding French Toast
|$13.00
Fresh berries, cinnamon glaze
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$7.50
- 2