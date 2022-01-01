Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Dallas
  • /
  • Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Dallas restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Savory Crossings image

 

Savory Crossings

5429 LBJ Frwy, Ste 130, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.95
Slow 14hr Hickory Smoke, Pulled & topped with Pickled Jalapenos and Cole Slaw on a Brioche Bun
More about Savory Crossings
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

 

Sugarfire Smokehouse

6750 Abrams Road #110, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal$6.99
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Smokey Joe’s bbq image

 

Smokey Joe’s bbq

6407 South Thornton Freeway, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
More about Smokey Joe’s bbq
Pulled Pork Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering

17630 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.00
More about Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
Consumer pic

 

Toller Patio Bar + Kitchen

3675 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75204, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
pulled pork / pepper jack cheese / pickled red onion / pickles / bbq / ranch / served with waffle fries
More about Toller Patio Bar + Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Chicken Satay

Turkey Clubs

Steak Frites

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Pad Thai

Fried Rice

Calamari

Miso Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston