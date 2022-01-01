Pulled pork sandwiches in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Savory Crossings
5429 LBJ Frwy, Ste 130, Dallas
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$8.95
Slow 14hr Hickory Smoke, Pulled & topped with Pickled Jalapenos and Cole Slaw on a Brioche Bun
Sugarfire Smokehouse
6750 Abrams Road #110, Dallas
|Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal
|$6.99
Smokey Joe’s bbq
6407 South Thornton Freeway, Dallas
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
17630 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.00