Pumpkin pies in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
Carte Blanche Bakery
2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Spiced Pumpkin Pie 48 HOUR NOTICE
|$45.00
House made pumpkin puree, fall spices and butter crust.
PIZZA
Vector Brewing
9850 Walnut Hill Ln #405, Dallas
|Salt Sweets - M&M
|$2.50
Salt Sweets are baked right here in Lake Highlands (and our kitchen) by a local baker. See her other treats at saltsweets.com.
SusieCakes - Hillside
6441 E. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas
|Pumpkin Pie
|$34.95
Pumpkin filling baked in a flaky pie crust with just the right amount of spice! Topped with a cinnamon sugar heart made from pie crust. Pie is 9 inches. Order by November 22nd!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Burger - Lakewood
1904 Abrams Parkway, Dallas
|Pumpkin Pie Shake
|$7.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Burger - Keller Springs & Tollway
5181 Keller Springs, Dallas
|Pumpkin Pie Shake
|$7.50
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes - PRC Dallas
6100 Luther Lane, Dallas
|Pumpkin Pie
|$34.95
