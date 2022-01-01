Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin pies in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Item pic

 

Carte Blanche Bakery

2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 5 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Spiced Pumpkin Pie 48 HOUR NOTICE$45.00
House made pumpkin puree, fall spices and butter crust.
More about Carte Blanche Bakery
Vector Brewing image

PIZZA

Vector Brewing

9850 Walnut Hill Ln #405, Dallas

Avg 4 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salt Sweets - M&M$2.50
Salt Sweets are baked right here in Lake Highlands (and our kitchen) by a local baker. See her other treats at saltsweets.com.
More about Vector Brewing
Item pic

 

SusieCakes - Hillside

6441 E. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie$34.95
Pumpkin filling baked in a flaky pie crust with just the right amount of spice! Topped with a cinnamon sugar heart made from pie crust. Pie is 9 inches. Order by November 22nd!
More about SusieCakes - Hillside
Liberty Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Burger - Lakewood

1904 Abrams Parkway, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (3758 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie Shake$7.50
More about Liberty Burger - Lakewood
Liberty Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Burger - Keller Springs & Tollway

5181 Keller Springs, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3257 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie Shake$7.50
More about Liberty Burger - Keller Springs & Tollway
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - PRC Dallas

6100 Luther Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie$34.95
Pumpkin filling baked in a flaky pie crust with just the right amount of spice! Topped with a cinnamon sugar heart made from pie crust. Pie is 9 inches. Order by November 22nd!
More about SusieCakes - PRC Dallas
Liberty Burger image

 

Liberty Burger - Forest & Inwood

5211 Forest Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie Shake$7.50
More about Liberty Burger - Forest & Inwood

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Grilled Chicken Salad

Salmon Rolls

Banana Pudding

Prawns

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Crispy Duck

Lobster Rolls

Bread Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston