Quesadillas in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve quesadillas

Matt's Rancho Martinez image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

1904 Skillman Street, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (4759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$12.25
served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands image

 

Taco Joint - Lake Highlands

9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadillas$6.99
A 12" flour tortilla lightly grilled with smixed cheese and garnished with a side of sour cream, guacamole and pico.
More about Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
Taco Joint - Preston Center image

 

Taco Joint - Preston Center

6112 Luther Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadillas$6.99
A 12" flour tortilla lightly grilled with smixed cheese and garnished with a side of sour cream, guacamole and pico.
More about Taco Joint - Preston Center
NUNOS QUESADILLA PLATE image

TACOS

***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill *****

8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NUNOS QUESADILLA PLATE$14.00
Large flour tortilla filled and folded with vegan cheese, and your choice of protein plus guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream sauce, morita and jalapeno sauces. Plus your choice of sides.
More about ***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill *****
Half Quesadillas Cancun image

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Quesadillas Cancun$13.50
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Full Quesadillas Cancun$17.25
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
More about Fernando's Midway
Taco Joint image

 

Taco Joint

6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadillas$6.99
A 12" flour tortilla lightly grilled with smixed cheese and garnished with a side of sour cream, guacamole and pico.
More about Taco Joint
QUESADILLA image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Roy G's

4001 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
QUESADILLA$9.00
Kickin’ it old school. A cheese quesadilla stuffed with pico de gallo and served
with sour cream and salsa
More about Roy G's
Taco Joint - Peak Street image

 

Taco Joint - Peak Street

911 N. Peak Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadillas$6.99
A 12" flour tortilla lightly grilled with smixed cheese and garnished with a side of sour cream, guacamole and pico.
More about Taco Joint - Peak Street
Taco Lingo image

 

Taco Lingo

2301 N. Akard St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Rancho Quesadillas$11.95
fajita chicken, house-mashed beans, monterey jack, pico, crema, guacamole, chipotle sauce
More about Taco Lingo
The Pour House image

 

The Pour House

1300 W Davis St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Quesadilla$11.50
Cheddar jack cheese in a chipotle flour tortilla, served with pico de gallo, house salsa, and sour cream. with your choice of protein
More about The Pour House
Barbacoa Quesadilla image

TACOS

Trompo

407 W 10th St., Dallas

Avg 4.6 (2267 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Quesadilla$4.75
Shredded beef cheek, cheese, cilantro & onion on a 6-inch flour tortilla
More about Trompo
Beto and Son image

 

Beto and Son

3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla$14.99
Shredded chicken, Mexican cheese blend, rajas, pickled slaw, chipotle aioli, and crema drizzle.
More about Beto and Son
Smoked Pork Quesadilla image

 

The Brass Tap

6959 Arapaho Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carver Park

7557 Rambler Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$9.35
Butter toasted flour tortillas w/ jack/cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream
More about Carver Park
Restaurant banner

 

Mia's Tex-Mex Restaurant

4334 Lemmon Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (1559 reviews)
Takeout
Gaberil (Quesadilla)$7.95
More about Mia's Tex-Mex Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Chicken Teriyaki

Thai Fried Rice

Chicken Caesar Salad

Dumplings

Lo Mein

Yellow Curry

Turkey Clubs

Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston