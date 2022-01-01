Quesadillas in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve quesadillas
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez
1904 Skillman Street, Dallas
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.25
served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas
|Quesadillas
|$6.99
A 12" flour tortilla lightly grilled with smixed cheese and garnished with a side of sour cream, guacamole and pico.
Taco Joint - Preston Center
6112 Luther Lane, Dallas
|Quesadillas
|$6.99
A 12" flour tortilla lightly grilled with smixed cheese and garnished with a side of sour cream, guacamole and pico.
TACOS
***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill *****
8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas
|NUNOS QUESADILLA PLATE
|$14.00
Large flour tortilla filled and folded with vegan cheese, and your choice of protein plus guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream sauce, morita and jalapeno sauces. Plus your choice of sides.
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Half Quesadillas Cancun
|$13.50
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
|Full Quesadillas Cancun
|$17.25
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Taco Joint
6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas
|Quesadillas
|$6.99
A 12" flour tortilla lightly grilled with smixed cheese and garnished with a side of sour cream, guacamole and pico.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Roy G's
4001 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas
|QUESADILLA
|$9.00
Kickin’ it old school. A cheese quesadilla stuffed with pico de gallo and served
with sour cream and salsa
Taco Joint - Peak Street
911 N. Peak Street, Dallas
|Quesadillas
|$6.99
A 12" flour tortilla lightly grilled with smixed cheese and garnished with a side of sour cream, guacamole and pico.
Taco Lingo
2301 N. Akard St., Dallas
|Chicken Rancho Quesadillas
|$11.95
fajita chicken, house-mashed beans, monterey jack, pico, crema, guacamole, chipotle sauce
The Pour House
1300 W Davis St, Dallas
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.50
Cheddar jack cheese in a chipotle flour tortilla, served with pico de gallo, house salsa, and sour cream. with your choice of protein
TACOS
Trompo
407 W 10th St., Dallas
|Barbacoa Quesadilla
|$4.75
Shredded beef cheek, cheese, cilantro & onion on a 6-inch flour tortilla
Beto and Son
3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas
|Chicken Tinga Quesadilla
|$14.99
Shredded chicken, Mexican cheese blend, rajas, pickled slaw, chipotle aioli, and crema drizzle.
The Brass Tap
6959 Arapaho Rd, Dallas
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carver Park
7557 Rambler Rd, Dallas
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.35
Butter toasted flour tortillas w/ jack/cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream