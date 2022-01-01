Quinoa salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve quinoa salad
JuiceLand
2633 McKinney Avenue, Dallas
|Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad
|$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
JuiceLand
5600 W. Lover's Lane #114, Dallas
|Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad
|$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
OAK'D BBQ
5500 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Large Quinoa Salad
|$8.99
Tri-colored quinoa, golden raisins, serrano peppers, shallots, smoked almonds, olive oil
JuiceLand
1888 Sylvan Ave Ste, Dallas
|Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad
|$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*