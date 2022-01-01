Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quinoa salad in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve quinoa salad

Item pic

 

JuiceLand

2633 McKinney Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

5600 W. Lover's Lane #114, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
OAK'D BBQ image

BBQ

OAK'D BBQ

5500 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (205 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Quinoa Salad$8.99
Tri-colored quinoa, golden raisins, serrano peppers, shallots, smoked almonds, olive oil
More about OAK'D BBQ
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

1888 Sylvan Ave Ste, Dallas

Avg 5 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Angel Chicken Kitchen

7632 Campbell Rd. #314, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
NUTTY KALE & QUINOA Salad$10.25
Fresh Kale & Romaine, tossed with edamame, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, tossed with quinoa, and honey citrus vinaigrette. Topped with pecans, and cranberries
More about Angel Chicken Kitchen

