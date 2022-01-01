Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve rice bowls

Mama's Daughters' Diner image

 

Mama's Daughters Diner - Dallas-Irving Blvd

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
• Bowl Of Beef Tips W/ Rice$7.75
Bowl of Tender Beef Tips Smothered in a delicious Brown Gravy served over a bed of White Rice.
Served with a Roll or Cornbread
More about Mama's Daughters Diner - Dallas-Irving Blvd
Item pic

 

Dalat Restaurant & Bar

2537 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Rice Bowl$2.00
Kids Rice Bowl$7.49
Just steamed rice with choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu, or +$2 for shrimp.
More about Dalat Restaurant & Bar
Red Stix Asian Street Food image

 

Red Stix Asian Street Food - SMU, Hillcrest & University

6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl - Duck Fat Rice$10.90
Bowl - Garlic Rice$10.90
Bowl - Fried Rice$11.90
More about Red Stix Asian Street Food - SMU, Hillcrest & University
bea35531-7e66-49fc-b882-ffa37a231c0c image

SUSHI

Imoto Restaurant - Dallas, TX

2400 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (1025 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Bowl Fried Rice$18.00
More about Imoto Restaurant - Dallas, TX
Item pic

 

Loro Dallas

1812 North Haskell AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TG Bavette Rice Bowl$14.50
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs
**soy, garlic, fish sauce
TG Chicken Rice Bowl$13.75
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs
**gluten, soy, garlic, fish, sesame
TG Shrimp Rice Bowl$14.50
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs
**gluten, fish, garlic, msg, soy, shellfish, sesame
More about Loro Dallas

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Banana Pudding

Jambalaya

Glass Noodles

Tostadas

Chicken Fajitas

Teriyaki Chicken

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Steak Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (107 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston