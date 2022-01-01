Rice bowls in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve rice bowls
More about Mama's Daughters Diner - Dallas-Irving Blvd
Mama's Daughters Diner - Dallas-Irving Blvd
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|• Bowl Of Beef Tips W/ Rice
|$7.75
Bowl of Tender Beef Tips Smothered in a delicious Brown Gravy served over a bed of White Rice.
Served with a Roll or Cornbread
More about Dalat Restaurant & Bar
Dalat Restaurant & Bar
2537 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas
|Side of Rice Bowl
|$2.00
|Kids Rice Bowl
|$7.49
Just steamed rice with choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu, or +$2 for shrimp.
More about Red Stix Asian Street Food - SMU, Hillcrest & University
Red Stix Asian Street Food - SMU, Hillcrest & University
6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Bowl - Duck Fat Rice
|$10.90
|Bowl - Garlic Rice
|$10.90
|Bowl - Fried Rice
|$11.90
More about Imoto Restaurant - Dallas, TX
SUSHI
Imoto Restaurant - Dallas, TX
2400 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Hot Bowl Fried Rice
|$18.00
More about Loro Dallas
Loro Dallas
1812 North Haskell AVE, Dallas
|TG Bavette Rice Bowl
|$14.50
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs
**soy, garlic, fish sauce
|TG Chicken Rice Bowl
|$13.75
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs
**gluten, soy, garlic, fish, sesame
|TG Shrimp Rice Bowl
|$14.50
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs
**gluten, fish, garlic, msg, soy, shellfish, sesame