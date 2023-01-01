Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve rigatoni

Consumer pic

 

Dea - 7709 Inwood Rd

7709 Inwood Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Genovese$29.00
sauce genovese, cherry tomatoes, Calabrian chili
More about Dea - 7709 Inwood Rd
Yardbird image

 

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar - Dallas

2121 N Pearl St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Basil Rigatoni V$26.00
roasted garlic cashew cream, market vegetables (vegetarian)
More about Yardbird Southern Table & Bar - Dallas
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Alamo Club Dallas

1919 Greenville Ave, dallas

Avg 4.7 (226 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Bolognese$21.00
All beef bolognese, rigatoni noodle, parm, gremolata
More about Alamo Club Dallas
Item pic

 

Isla & Co. Bishop Arts - Isla & Co. Bishop Arts

408 West 8th Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Shrimp Vodka Rigatoni$23.00
More about Isla & Co. Bishop Arts - Isla & Co. Bishop Arts
Consumer pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

Standard Service - Lower Greenville

5631 Alta Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN PARMESAN & RIGATONI ALFREDO$22.00
five cheese ravioli, grilled chicken, spinach & garlic blistered tomatoes
More about Standard Service - Lower Greenville

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Crunch Salad

Poboy

Lasagna

Pad Thai

Pork Chops

Quinoa Salad

Sashimi

Crab Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

South Dallas

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (137 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston