Rigatoni in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve rigatoni
Dea - 7709 Inwood Rd
7709 Inwood Rd, Dallas
|Rigatoni Genovese
|$29.00
sauce genovese, cherry tomatoes, Calabrian chili
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar - Dallas
2121 N Pearl St., Dallas
|Lemon Basil Rigatoni V
|$26.00
roasted garlic cashew cream, market vegetables (vegetarian)
HAMBURGERS
Alamo Club Dallas
1919 Greenville Ave, dallas
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$21.00
All beef bolognese, rigatoni noodle, parm, gremolata
Isla & Co. Bishop Arts - Isla & Co. Bishop Arts
408 West 8th Street, Dallas
|Spicy Shrimp Vodka Rigatoni
|$23.00