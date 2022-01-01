Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve risotto

Lovers Seafood & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lovers Seafood & Market

5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1449 reviews)
Takeout
Quinoa Risotto$10.00
More about Lovers Seafood & Market
Dakota's Steakhouse image

 

Dakota's Steakhouse

600 North Akard Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
PARMESAN RISOTTO$12.00
More about Dakota's Steakhouse
Item pic

 

MoMo Italian Lake Highlands

8989 Forest Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Risotto all'Gamberi$28.00
Carnaroli rice cooked in chicken broth and served with lobster and pancetta.
Risotto alla Veneziana$29.00
Carnaroli rice cooked in chicken broth with scallops, shrimp, and calamari.
Risotto ai Funghi$25.00
Carnaroli rice cooked in chicken broth and served with wild mushrooms and prosciutto crudo.
More about MoMo Italian Lake Highlands

