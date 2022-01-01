Risotto in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve risotto
Lovers Seafood & Market
5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas
|Quinoa Risotto
|$10.00
Dakota's Steakhouse
600 North Akard Street, Dallas
|PARMESAN RISOTTO
|$12.00
MoMo Italian Lake Highlands
8989 Forest Lane, Dallas
|Risotto all'Gamberi
|$28.00
Carnaroli rice cooked in chicken broth and served with lobster and pancetta.
|Risotto alla Veneziana
|$29.00
Carnaroli rice cooked in chicken broth with scallops, shrimp, and calamari.
|Risotto ai Funghi
|$25.00
Carnaroli rice cooked in chicken broth and served with wild mushrooms and prosciutto crudo.