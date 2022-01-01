Salmon rolls in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve salmon rolls
More about Imoto Restaurant
SUSHI
Imoto Restaurant
2400 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$15.00
|Salmon Skin Roll
|$16.00
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Salmon and Avocado Roll
|$8.45
Fresh salmon and avocado
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Salmon Roll (6pc)
|$8.00
SALMON, SEAWEED OUTSIDE
|Spicy Salmon roll (8pc)
|$8.00
SPICY SALMON AND CUCUMBER INSIDE THE RICE
More about Hibiki Sushi
SUSHI
Hibiki Sushi
2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas
|Spicy Salmon Hand Roll (R)
|$7.50
|Salmon Skin Roll
|$7.00
|Salmon Roll (R)
|$7.00
More about Sushi Zushi - West Village
Sushi Zushi - West Village
3636 McKinney Ave St. 150, Dallas
|SALMON MAKI ROLL
|$5.00
Salmon Roll
|SP SALMON ROLL
|$9.00
Spicy Mayo, kaiware sprouts and green onion rolled uramaki style topped with sesame seeds
|SPICY SALMON ROLL
|$8.00
Spicy Mayo, kaiware sprouts and green onion rolled uramaki style topped with sesame seeds