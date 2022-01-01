Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve sashimi

Rex's Seafood and Market image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

920 S Harwood St., Dallas

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi Grade Ahi Tuna$20.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi Grade Tuna$29.00
Sashimi Grade Ahi Tuna$22.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
Asian Mint | Forest Lane image

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Sashimi$10.45
served 5 pieces with shredded carrot and daikon
Fresh Salmon Sashimi$10.45
served 5 pieces with shredded carrot and daikon
Yellowtail sashimi$12.45
served 5 pieces with shredded carrot and daikon
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sushi & Sashimi Combo$25.00
6 PC CHEF CHOICE SUSHI & 6 PC CHEF CHOICE SASHIMI
Yellowtail Belly Sashimi$14.00
Sashimi Dinner$35.00
LOTUS ROLL AND 12 PC CHEF CHOICE SUSHI
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
Hibiki Sushi image

SUSHI

Hibiki Sushi

2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Sashimi (R)$8.00
Japanese Snapper Sashimi (R)$10.00
Salmon Sashimi (R)$9.00
More about Hibiki Sushi
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - West Village

3636 McKinney Ave St. 150, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SM SAL SASHIMI$10.00
SALMON SASHIMI$10.50
SASHIMI SALAD$15.00
Spring mix with tuna, salmon and yellowtail sashimi served with a spicy and savory dressing.
More about Sushi Zushi - West Village

