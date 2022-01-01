Sashimi in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve sashimi
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
920 S Harwood St., Dallas
|Sashimi Grade Ahi Tuna
|$20.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Sashimi Grade Tuna
|$29.00
|Sashimi Grade Ahi Tuna
|$22.00
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Tuna Sashimi
|$10.45
served 5 pieces with shredded carrot and daikon
|Fresh Salmon Sashimi
|$10.45
served 5 pieces with shredded carrot and daikon
|Yellowtail sashimi
|$12.45
served 5 pieces with shredded carrot and daikon
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Sushi & Sashimi Combo
|$25.00
6 PC CHEF CHOICE SUSHI & 6 PC CHEF CHOICE SASHIMI
|Yellowtail Belly Sashimi
|$14.00
|Sashimi Dinner
|$35.00
LOTUS ROLL AND 12 PC CHEF CHOICE SUSHI
More about Hibiki Sushi
SUSHI
Hibiki Sushi
2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas
|Scallop Sashimi (R)
|$8.00
|Japanese Snapper Sashimi (R)
|$10.00
|Salmon Sashimi (R)
|$9.00