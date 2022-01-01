Seafood salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve seafood salad
More about Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
17370 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Seafood Salad
|$15.99
Shrimp, red onion, tomato, red and green
bell peppers, celery. Flavored with lemongrass, lime juice, and fresh Thai chili on a bed of mixed greens.
More about Family Thais Asian Bistro - 208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6
Family Thais Asian Bistro - 208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6
208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6, Dallas
|Seafood Salad
|$14.00
Delicately poached shrimp, scallops, crab, and squid tossed with mint, scallions, lemongrass, shallots, Thai chili, and cherry tomatoes, served with a spicy dressing
More about Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Seafood Cobb Salad
|$26.00