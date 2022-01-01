Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sesame tofu in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve sesame tofu

Consumer pic

 

Howard Wang's Uptown

3223 Lemmon Avenue #103, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Sesame Tofu$9.00
6 pieces
More about Howard Wang's Uptown
Item pic

 

DanSungSa - Dallas

11407 Emerald Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sesame Tofu
Cubed fried and battered tofu tossed in sesame sauce.
More about DanSungSa - Dallas

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Shrimp Basket

Banana Bread Pudding

Tuna Sandwiches

Tamales

Taquitos

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Drunken Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (58 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (354 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (110 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (226 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (664 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston