Shawarma in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve shawarma

Baboush image

 

Baboush

3636 McKinney Ave Suite 160, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$15.00
Garlic spread. mixed greens. tomato & DICkled cucumbers
BEEF SHAWARMA PLATE$24.00
Marinated beef in lebanese spices, lemone juice, garlic and olive oile over hummus topped with pickles
CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP$17.00
Garlic spread, turnips, tomato & pickled cucumber
More about Baboush
Item pic

 

Baboushi - The Exchange

211 S. Akard st, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Shawarma Wrap$9.95
Chicken shawarma Bowl$13.95
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$8.95
More about Baboushi - The Exchange
Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Angel Chicken Kitchen

7632 Campbell Rd. #314, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
SHAWARMA CHICKEN WRAP$8.29
This Classic Beirut style grilled chicken with spices served with tahini sauce and a shmear of hummus, mixed pickles all wrapped in toasted pita bread
SHAWARMA CHICKEN BOWL$10.75
Tahini sauce flavored bowl, made with grilled chicken, roast veggies, and eggplant. Topped with hummus, pickles
Family Shawarma Bowl$42.99
Tahini sauce flavored bowl, made with grilled chicken, roast veggies, and eggplant. Topped with hummus & pita bread, pickles, and Salad
More about Angel Chicken Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

4436 Lemmon Ave

4436 Lemmon Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Regular$14.99
Chicken Shawarma Large$21.99
More about 4436 Lemmon Ave

