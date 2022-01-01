Shawarma in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve shawarma
Baboush
3636 McKinney Ave Suite 160, Dallas
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$15.00
Garlic spread. mixed greens. tomato & DICkled cucumbers
|BEEF SHAWARMA PLATE
|$24.00
Marinated beef in lebanese spices, lemone juice, garlic and olive oile over hummus topped with pickles
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP
|$17.00
Garlic spread, turnips, tomato & pickled cucumber
Baboushi - The Exchange
211 S. Akard st, Dallas
|Brisket Shawarma Wrap
|$9.95
|Chicken shawarma Bowl
|$13.95
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$8.95
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Angel Chicken Kitchen
7632 Campbell Rd. #314, Dallas
|SHAWARMA CHICKEN WRAP
|$8.29
This Classic Beirut style grilled chicken with spices served with tahini sauce and a shmear of hummus, mixed pickles all wrapped in toasted pita bread
|SHAWARMA CHICKEN BOWL
|$10.75
Tahini sauce flavored bowl, made with grilled chicken, roast veggies, and eggplant. Topped with hummus, pickles
|Family Shawarma Bowl
|$42.99
Tahini sauce flavored bowl, made with grilled chicken, roast veggies, and eggplant. Topped with hummus & pita bread, pickles, and Salad