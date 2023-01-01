Shrimp enchiladas in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve shrimp enchiladas
Manny's Uptown Tex-Mex - Sachse
5315 The Station Blvd. Suite A-300, Sachse
|SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
|$16.00
Shrimp enchiladas topped with choice of sauce served with green rice
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Shrimp Enchilada
|$9.75
Sautéed large shrimp, red bell pepper, mushrooms, and jack cheese rolled in a flour tortilla, topped with a mild serrano cream sauce
La Calle Doce Oak Cliff
415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas
|SNG SHRIMP ENCHILADA
|$4.95