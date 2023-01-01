Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp enchiladas in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve shrimp enchiladas

Item pic

 

Manny's Uptown Tex-Mex - Sachse

5315 The Station Blvd. Suite A-300, Sachse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP ENCHILADAS$16.00
Shrimp enchiladas topped with choice of sauce served with green rice
More about Manny's Uptown Tex-Mex - Sachse
Fernando's Midway image

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Enchilada$9.75
Sautéed large shrimp, red bell pepper, mushrooms, and jack cheese rolled in a flour tortilla, topped with a mild serrano cream sauce
More about Fernando's Midway
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce Oak Cliff

415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SNG SHRIMP ENCHILADA$4.95
More about La Calle Doce Oak Cliff
Restaurant banner

 

Mia's Tex-Mex Restaurant - 4334 Lemmon Ave

4334 Lemmon Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (1559 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Enchilada Dinner$18.95
Two shrimp enchiladas with sour cream sauce, rice and beans.
More about Mia's Tex-Mex Restaurant - 4334 Lemmon Ave

