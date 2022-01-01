Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Banner pic

 

Mattito's - Oak Lawn

3102 Oak Lawn Avenue #144, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fajitas$19.00
Jumbo Shrimp flat grilled with sweet peppers and onions. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans , guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and flour tortillas
2ea Fajita Shrimp$6.00
More about Mattito's - Oak Lawn
Matt's Rancho Martinez image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez - Lakewood

1904 Skillman Street, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (4759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fajitas$16.00
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez - Lakewood
Item pic

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Serrano Shrimp Fajitas$23.00
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo, and topped with serrano queso sauce
Shrimp Fajitas$23.00
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
More about Fernando's Midway
Banner pic

 

Mattito's - Forest - 7778 Forest Lane

7778 Forest Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fajitas$19.00
Jumbo Shrimp flat grilled with sweet peppers and onions. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans , guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and flour tortillas
More about Mattito's - Forest - 7778 Forest Lane

