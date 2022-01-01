Shrimp fajitas in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
Mattito's - Oak Lawn
3102 Oak Lawn Avenue #144, Dallas
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$19.00
Jumbo Shrimp flat grilled with sweet peppers and onions. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans , guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and flour tortillas
|2ea Fajita Shrimp
|$6.00
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Lakewood
1904 Skillman Street, Dallas
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$16.00
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Serrano Shrimp Fajitas
|$23.00
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo, and topped with serrano queso sauce
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$23.00
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo