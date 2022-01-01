Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fried rice in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP FRIED RICE$18.00
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
Item pic

 

Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice

2920 West Northwest Highway, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fried Rice$5.19
Shrimp, green onions, and eggs wok tossed with fried rice. Available in small or large.
More about Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
Item pic

 

Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice

2902 S Buckner Blvd #250, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice$5.19
Shrimp, green onions, and eggs wok tossed with fried rice. Available in small or large.
More about Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
Item pic

 

Pakpao-Design District

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fried Rice$19.00
egg - onion - bell pepper - scallion - cucumber
More about Pakpao-Design District
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Sum Dang Good Chinese

3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1684 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fried Rice$15.00
Prawns, green peas, green onion, carrot, egg.
More about Sum Dang Good Chinese

