Shrimp fried rice in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|SHRIMP FRIED RICE
|$18.00
More about Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
2920 West Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$5.19
Shrimp, green onions, and eggs wok tossed with fried rice. Available in small or large.
More about Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
2902 S Buckner Blvd #250, Dallas
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$5.19
Shrimp, green onions, and eggs wok tossed with fried rice. Available in small or large.
More about Pakpao-Design District
Pakpao-Design District
1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$19.00
egg - onion - bell pepper - scallion - cucumber